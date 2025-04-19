



The second round of high stake talks between the United States and Iran concluded on Saturday in Rome with “very good progress,” said a senior administration of President Donald Trump.

The talks will continue next week, the manager said in a statement.

Today, in Rome for more than four hours during our second cycle of talks, we have made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions, “said the official.” We have agreed to see each other again next week and we are grateful to our Omani partners to have facilitated these discussion and our Italian partners for welcoming us today.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi both arrived on Saturday morning for negotiations at the Omani Embassy in Rome. The talks took place while the two parties aimed at facilitating the growth of tensions on potential military action and the nuclear ambitions of Irans.

At risk is a possible American or Israeli military strike on Irans nuclear sites, or the Iranians who followed their threats to pursue a nuclear weapon.

After the talks, Araghchi said on Iranian state television that they were “held in a constructive atmosphere” and “go ahead”.

“There is no reason for too much optimism, we cannot say that we are really optimistic,” he said at the point of sale. “We must be very careful, but there is no reason for a lot of pessimism either.”

In a statement, the Omans Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Witkoff and Araghchi had agreed to conclude the next phase of discussions aimed at concluding a fair, sustainable and binding agreement. The press release indicates that the agreement will ensure that Iran is exempt from nuclear weapons and to raise sanctions against the country while continuing to allow it to develop peaceful nuclear energy.

The next series of discussions will take place in Omans Capital, Muscat, in the coming days, according to the country's foreign ministry.

The talks were mediated by Oman, who also organized a first series of negotiations between the two men in Muscat last Saturday. This paved the way for another meeting while the two countries are heading for prudent diplomacy.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani in Rome on Saturday. (Handout Photo of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP via Getty Images.) AFP – Getty Images

IM for preventing Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon, Trump said on Friday. I want Iran to be tall and prosperous and great.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Trump had extinguished Israeli proposals privately to conclude Iranian nuclear sites, rather preferring to continue a renegotiated agreement.

Last week, the supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement that the measures taken during the first stage of the talks in Oman were good and were to be prosecuted carefully.

The talks represent a historic moment, given the decades of enmity between the two countries since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 overthrew a regime supported by the United States and a hostage crisis from the United States Embassy in the same year.

Since then, the United States has imposed cycles of paralyzing economic sanctions against Iran. In 2018, during Trumps' first mandate, he unilaterally retired from an agreement that Iran had concluded with world leaders who had considerably limited the enrichment of uranium teherans in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The heart of current talks remains an enrichment of Uranium Irans, a key indicator of the proximity of a country to develop a nuclear weapon.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran accepted CAP enrichment at 3.67%, well below the 90% necessary for weapon quality uranium. The limit aimed at ensuring that the program remained in a civil nature. Convertible known as the Complete Complete Action Plan, or JCPOA, the agreement offered billions of Iran in relief of sanctions in exchange for the reduction of its nuclear ambitions.

The agreement was signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom as well as Germany and the European Union.

But this agreement began to collapse in 2018 when Trump withdrew the United States, appealing the worst matter of all time. Its first administration imposed radical sanctions which stifled the economy of Irans and isolated from its financial and energy sectors.

In turn, Iran fell its limits and would have enriched uranium up to 60%, closer to the level of quality of weapons of 90%.

Araghchi and Witkoff met in Oman last Saturday in talks described as positive and constructive, although Iran has declared since it was confused by mixed messaging by the Trump administration on the question of whether it wanted Iran to completely dismantle all its nuclear program.

Last week, Witkoff posted on X that Iran had to stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and armament program.

The day before, on Fox News, the special envoy said that the conversation with the Iranians would focus on the limitation of the enrichment of uranium to 3.67% for civilian nuclear purposes.

Witkoffs Apparent contradiction underlines the tensions that surrounded the current talks, also darken by persistent suspicions of Trump after the collapse of the JCPOA in 2018. Tehran remains deeply suspicious.

Other signs of potential change emerged during a Friday prayer service in Tehran, clerics and military personalities of the hard line, the message of the imam revealed that Iran should remain open to negotiations.

Like some in the crowd of thousands of people on the University of Tehran campus chanted death in America, and the imam warned that talks should be prosecuted with caution and that the United States and the Trump administration had shown that they could not trust them.

Trump threatened to bomb Iran if no agreement is concluded. Before Saturday's talks, the United States has moved a second aircraft carrier in regional waters. The president also threatened to extend the prices to nations which continue to buy Iranian oil, at the top of the litany of sanctions already in force.

