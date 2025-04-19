Iran, the United States reports progress in nuclear talks, confirm the third round next week | News





After technical talks, the main negotiators should meet on April 26, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iran and the United States are bringing the progress both after a second cycle of indirect nuclear negotiations, which the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi describes as constructive, and say that they will hold new meetings in the coming week.

Technical experts will meet in the coming days, suggesting a movement in negotiations, before the third cycle of talks in Oman on April 26, said Araghchi.

A senior American official quoted by the Associated Press news agency said that the meeting on Saturday in Rome had made very good progress and confirmed follow -up talks for next week. There has not yet been an official American meeting of Reunion.

Delegations led by Araghchi and the American shipment of the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, a billionaire real estate director that US President Donald Trump sent numerous foreign policy missions, held four hours of indirect talks to the Omanian capital Embassy, ​​according to Irans' first diplomat.

The delegations remained in separate rooms from the embassy while the Omani Foreign Affairs Minister Badr al-Busaidi commissioned messages between them, Iranian officials said.

We have managed to better understand certain principles and objectives, said Araghchi quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Negotiations were carried out in a constructive atmosphere and progress.

Today there have been useful indirect talks between Iran and the United States led by Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs in a constructive atmosphere.

The two parties agreed to continue indirect talks in a few days at the technical level to be followed by another round at their own level

ESMAEIL BAQAEI (@irimfa_spox) April 19, 2025

I hope that after the technical sessions of the coming weeks, to be in a better position, said Araghchi, according to Tasnim. There is no reason for excessive optimism or pessimism.

Negotiations to collect

Al Jazeeras James Bays, reporting near the Omanaise diplomatic enclosure in Rome, said that the Iranian response was very positive for a delegation that had seemed negative enough in talks.

The next few weeks for planned talks mean that the pace of negotiations will be resumed, said Bays.

The last meeting occurs a week after Iran and the United States gathered in Muscat for their first high-level discussions since Trump unilaterally abandoned a historic nuclear agreement signed and negotiated by the global powers in 2015.

The Iranians are looking for a kind of consistency with regard to current talks, Al Jazeeras Tohid Asadi reported in Tehran.

Will we accept the civil nuclear program?

Western governments, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons an allegation that Tehran denied, insisting that its nuclear program is only for peaceful civil use. On Wednesday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said that Iran was not far from having a nuclear weapon.

Grosi was also in Rome to meet the Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani on Saturday. The wholesale nuclear watchdog would probably be central to the verification of compliance by Iran if an agreement is concluded, as it did with the 2015 agreement.

The United States and Iran have had no diplomatic relationship for a short time after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. After his return in office in January, Trump relaunched his campaign of maximum pressure sanctions against Tehran, but in March, he sent a letter to the Iranian supreme chief Ali Khamenei calling for renewed negotiations while warning the military consequences if diplomacy fails.

I’m in a hurry to use strength, said Trump on Thursday. I think Iran wants to speak.

Araghchi said on Friday that the United States showed a degree of seriousness in the first series of talks, but questioned Washingtons' intentions and motivations.

Bays said that the heart of the dispute remains, that Iran can maintain a civil nuclear program or if, as the retrists in Washington insist it, it must dismantle its nuclear program entirely.

Everything they talked about last week in Muscat and here in Rome is a framework for discussions and what they want to make, said Bays. They have not discussed nuclear details, and the devil is in the details of these things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/19/iran-says-progress-in-nuclear-talks-with-us-confirms-third-round-next-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos