Cultivators criticize British supermarkets for Easter discounts on vegetables | supermarket





The supermarket has been criticized for using vegetables as the latest weapon in a rapid price war, and has been accused of charging 8P on 2kg of potato bags to seduce the shopping shoppingists of Easter.

The cultivators feared that a huge discount on Christmas could permanently devalue agricultural products.

ASDA and ALDI are charging 8p for potato 2kg bags, and TESCOs are charged for 15P for royalty card holders and SAINSBURYS, and 15P for loyalty card holders compared to about 1.35 or 2.50 for the brand Albert Bartlett Spuds. Fruits, including carrots, broccoli and other vegetables and zucchini, are also included in the promotion.

Tom Bradshaw said: the chairman of the National Farmers Union said: Public relations activities can help to induce sales, but it is important that retailers will not have a long -term effect on the public's perception of the actual market value and production costs.

As an industry, we must lead the investment to provide future food security, and the British who truly value high -quality self -cultivated foods. The important part of it is a fair and transparent market in which farmers and cultivators can earn fair profits in risks and capital investment.

Scott Walker, head of Trade Body GB Potato, said: this price does not reflect the cost of production in any way, and I think that the cost of producing food interested in the future is a sense of consumers.

The supermarket pays for a discount, and the price does not affect the amount paid to the supplier and farmers, and the discount can lead to more shopping for fresh vegetables.

Andrew OPIE, director of food and sustainability at the British retail consortium, a representative trade organization representing all large supermarkets: Vegetables are an important part of a balanced diet, and retailers support healthy eating habits for all families. The retailer needs to provide a strong supply chain and the farmers with fair prices and still understand the need to provide great value to customers.

However, Dale Robinson, the procurement officer of Riverford Organic Farmers, has claimed 18 for fruits and vegetable boxes, including delivery, and many discounts cannot be sustained by planting, growth, harvesting and transportation of food production.

These transactions may seem like a victory for shoppers, but they create unrealistic expectations for food costs, and farmers are having difficulty in the most basic costs, he said.

The vegetable industry was worrying at a higher cost, including high wages and donation of employer national insurance, and as a result of BREXIT, there was a new barrier to imports of important supplies such as young plants and seeds.

The clear and warm sun was good for planting crops, but Walker said that the cultivators in some regions of this country have already been warned that they can not be enough water for irrigation this year.

He is fantastic, but that's just the beginning, he said. We hope that the UK weather will play the ball.

The amount of land given to potato cultivation in the UK has been reduced to about 100,000 by 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) over the past five years, and as the weather caused by the climate crisis has increased, the cost of machine crops and other requirements for managing root crops increased.

Walker said the danger and compensation situation is quite poor.

