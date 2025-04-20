An American citizen was held for ice collection despite proof that he was born in the country





Miami (AP) An American citizen was arrested in Florida for having allegedly been in the country illegally and detained for the collection by the immigration authorities even after his mother showed a judge of birth certificate of his sons and the judge rejected the accusations.

Juan Carlos Lopez Gomez, 20, was in a car that was arrested just after the Georgia State Line by Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday, said Thomas Kennedy, spokesperson for Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Gomez and other members of the car were arrested under Florida law, which is suspended, which makes it a crime for people who are illegally to enter the state.

It is not known if Lopez Gomez has shown documents proving that he is a citizen of arrested officers. He was detained in Leon County prison and released after his case received generalized media coverage.

The accusation of illegal entry into Florida was abandoned Thursday after his mother showed to the judge that his state identification card, his birth certificate and his social security card, said Kennedy, who attended the hearing.

Judicial files show that Judge Lashawn Riggans found no basis for the accusation.

Lopez Gomez has remained briefly in detention after we asked immigration and customs application to stay there for 48 hours, a common practice when the agency wants to take care of someone. Ice did not respond to a request for comments.

The case attracted great attention because the ice is not supposed to take custody of the born citizens. Although the immigration agency can sometimes get involved in cases of naturalized citizens who have committed offenses such as lies on immigration forms, it has no authority over people born in the United States

Adding to confusion is the decision of a federal judge to put a grip on the application of the Florida law against the people who are illegally entering the state, which meant that it should not have been applied.

No one should be arrested under this law, not to mention an American citizen, said Alana Greer, an immigration lawyer from Florida Immigrant Coalition. They saw this person, he did not speak particularly well English, and they therefore arrested him and accused him of this law that no one (should) be accused.

The journalist of Associated Press Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

