The second round of Iran's American nuclear nuclear talks ends in Rome





Iran and the United States concluded its second cycle of nuclear talks in Rome on Saturday, with the third round of talks which will take place next Saturday in Oman, according to Iranian state television, declaring that the atmosphere of talks in the second round was “constructive”.

An American official told Jerusalem Post that the talks had lasted more than four hours. “We have made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions,” said the official. “We have agreed to come together again next week and we are grateful to our Omani partners to have facilitated these talks and our Italian partners for welcoming us today.”

Iran and the United States are in the midst of these talks to resolve their decades in the atomic objectives of Tehran, in the shadow of President Donald Trump's threat to release military action if diplomacy fails.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Middle East Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will indirectly negotiate through Oman mediators, a week after a first round in Muscat that the two parties described as constructive.

Reuters reported that Araghchi arrived in Rome on Saturday morning to start nuclear talks.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, talks are currently taking place in two separate rooms. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanais relays messages between the two countries. The Minister of Israeli Foreign Affairs, Ron Dermer, arrived in Rome on Saturday. What will happen to us, Iranian relations? (Credit: online maariv)

Tehran sought to write the expectations of a rapid agreement, after some Iranian officials have hypothesized that sanctions could soon be lifted. The authority of Iran, the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said this week that he was “neither too optimistic nor pessimistic”.

Iranian nuclear program stop

For his part, Trump told journalists on Friday: “I am to stop Iran, very simply, to have a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be great and prosperous and formidable.”

Trump, who abandoned a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six powers during his first mandate in 2018 and reproduced paralyzing sanctions on Tehran, has revived his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran since returning to the White House in January.

Washington wants Iran to interrupt the production of highly enriched uranium, which, according to her, aims to build an atomic bomb.

“Rome becomes the capital of peace and dialogue,” wrote Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani on X. “I encouraged (Araqchi) to follow the path of negotiations against nuclear weapons. Hope of the Italian government is that all together can find a positive solution for the Middle East.”

Some experts believe that the conclusion of an agreement without having a clear idea of ​​Iran's nuclear inventory would mean that US officials would have almost no idea if the Islamic Republic would comply with the basic lines described in the agreement.

“Trump has given a deadline for two months to conclude an agreement,” said David Albright, head of the Institute for Science and International Security Think Tank, at Wall Street Journal. “Iran must start to cooperate in more detail with the IAEA in order to develop the confidence that any agreement is waterproof.”

Oman Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said's sultan is expected to visit Moscow on Musia on Moscow on Moscow on Moscow on Muscats between the United States and Iran. The sultan will hold talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Sultan's meetings in Moscow Visit will focus on cooperation on regional and global issues, said the Omanaise state news agency and the Kremlin, without providing more details. The two leaders should also discuss trade and economic links, added the Kremlin.

Negotiate a few borders

Ali Shamkhani, a member of the Discernment Council for the opportunity of the Islamic Republic and advisor to the Iranian supreme chief, wrote on X / Twitter on Saturday that the Iranian team of Rome “fully authority” for an agreement.

“The Iranian team in Rome with full authority for an agreement based on 9 principles: gravity, guarantees, balance, no threats, speed, withdrawal of sanctions, rejection of the Libya / Water model, containing troublemakers (like Israel) and investment facilitation. Do not give in.”

The Iranian team in #Rome with full authority for an agreement based on 9 principles: severity, guarantees, balance, no threats, speed, withdrawal of sanctions, rejection of the Libya / Water model, containing troublemakers (like Israel) and investment facilitation. Do not give in.

– (@alishamkhani_ir) April 19, 2025

Shamkhani shared the same position in Hebrew.

Tehran, who has always declared that his nuclear program was peaceful, says that he is willing to negotiate certain borders in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, but wants Waterton to guarantee that Washington does not give up Trump in 2018.

Since 2019, Iran has crossed and far exceeded the limits of the 2015 agreement on its uranium enrichment, producing actions well above what the West says necessary for a civil energy program.

A senior Iranian civil servant, who described Iran's negotiation position under the cover of anonymity, has listed Iran's red lines as never accepting his centrifuges enriching in uranium, which completely interrupted his enrichment or a reduction in his uranium stocks enriched below the levels of agreement in the framework of the 2015 agreement. Defense capacity negotiations such as missiles.

Although Tehran and Washington said they were about to continue diplomacy, there is always a wide gap between the dispute that has groaned for more than two decades.

Witkoff and Araghchi briefly interacted at the end of the first round last week, but officials from the two countries have not had direct negotiations since 2015, and Iran said that Rome talks would also be indirectly kept through Omanai mediators.

Russia, who has gone to Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement, offered “to help, mediate and play any role” which will be beneficial for Iran and the United States.

The staff of the Jerusalem Post contributed to this report.

