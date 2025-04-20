



The council will be able to access and digitize the plan data, and it will be built in a few seconds by switching to a new AI tool and a poor scan of the existing, PDF and paper documents and a shared data.

In the current early test, this tool can reduce the time required to convert an existing plan document into a digital record that performs in 40 seconds. In general, it takes time for a planner to complete 1-2 hours

This type of tools can be used to strengthen public services and support support, and can provide government plans for changes in the next parliament to build 1.5 million houses and lead economic growth.

The AI ​​can be used to increase the availability of the planned data, the council can make a more information -based plan, and supports the government's mission to lead to growth and build 1.5 million houses nationwide.

Currently, many councils still use paper documents and scanned PDFs to delay the planning process, resulting in backlogs, non -efficiency and wasteful resources.

To solve this problem, the new program develops AI that provides high quality data and helps the council to make a faster and smarter plan.

The new creation AI tool requires a planner by clearly switching an old plan document, including a blurry map and a handwritten Notesinto Clear in 40 seconds, and reduced 1-2 hours. If you get the main information from thousands of files, this tool can reduce delays, reduce data errors, and secure planning time to speed up the planning decisions to focus on the construction of housing required by the UK.

Peter Kyle said:

The UKS planning system is withdrawn for too long by old paper documents, a slow process, so it is almost impossible for the council to make a decision based on information.

As part of the change plan, I was able to start reconstruction by using the power of AI to change the slow system. The extract allows the council to access better quality data, which can move faster and maintain the driving force.

This technology can be an important step towards the goal of the council meeting, which will help the state to build 1.5 million new houses for the country while updating and improving future planning systems.

Matthew Pennycook Housing and Planning Minister said:

In order to start economic growth and achieve the government's ambitious plan for a change of transactions that build 1.5 million new houses in this parliament, local planning authorities must decide faster the decision based on information.

By using new technologies such as Extract, we are focusing on valuable time and resources to deal with backlogs, non -efficiency and waste and efficiently determine the application for the council to build a new house.

It is currently being tested and can be used by the council later this year, which can adopt a smarter and more efficient planning tool that will improve the overall efficiency of the planning process.

Since data by location is used to provide services and government policies and decisions of the entire department, this tool has potential applications throughout the public sector.

If the public sector use the technology to improve the service and make the process more efficiently, the technical minister will release 45 billion productivity saving.

This is based on various planning reforms that the government has already created to build the UK. This includes the National Planning Policy Framework Update, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the economy will increase to 6.8 billion, the highest level of housing construction for 40 years, and to increase housing construction to the highest level through growth plans and infrastructure bills.

Notes to the editor

Planning and infrastructure bills are currently passing through parliament. Read -PM Deputy Director tells Congress. Reform Reform for British Construction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/-ai-could-help-councils-meet-housing-targets-by-digitising-records The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos