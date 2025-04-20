



Ana Faguy

BBC News, Washington DC

Reuters

Thousands of people went down to the streets of the United States on Saturday to protest against the recent actions of President Donald Trump.

Known as “50501”, for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement”, the demonstrations had to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the American revolutionary war.

From the outside of the White House and the Tesla dealers and in the centers of many cities, the demonstrators expressed a variety of grievances. Many called the return of Kilmar Brego Garca, who was wrongly expelled to Salvador.

Political demonstrations are becoming more and more common in the United States, with “off-off” demonstrations in early April, attracting massive crowds, because polls suggest that Trump's popularity is waving.

Getty images

Outside the White House

Reuters

new York

The demonstrations on Saturday focused on a certain number of Trump actions, including those of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) – Trump's initiative to reduce the jobs of the United States government and other expenses – and the reluctance of the administration to provoke the return of Brego Garca, a Salvador citizen.

Gihad Elgendy told CNN that he had joined the demonstration at the White House to criticize the expulsion of Brego Garca. He believes that Trump “could easily put pressure on El Salvador to bring him back”.

The demonstrations were generally reported as peaceful, although the representative Suhas Subramanyam, a democrat, published a video on X of a man holding a Trump panel and pushing through a crowd to confront him with anger.

Many demonstrators have wore panels while reading “No Kings”, a nod to the birthday at the start of the country's revolution against English domination.

During the Massachusetts anniversary celebrations that commemorated the battles of Lexington and Concord and the famous horse horse of Paul Revere, people held similar signs. There was also a 50501 demonstration in Boston on Saturday.

“This is a very perilous period in America for freedom,” Thomas Bassford told the Associated Press, while he was in Boston with his partner, his daughter and two grandsons. “I wanted boys to discover the origins of this country and sometimes we have to fight for freedom.”

Getty images

A Tesla dealer in Florida

Getty images

LEXINGTON paradegers, Massachusetts

Gallup's most recent survey suggests that 45% of voters approve of Trump's performance in the first quarter of his mandate, more than the 41% that approved during the same period during his first administration.

However, it is lower than the average notation of the first quarter of 60% for all the presidents elected between 1952 and 2020, and the popularity of Trump seems to be lowered, especially with regard to the economy. When he took office in January, his approval rating was 47%, according to Gallup.

Its approval rating in a recent Reuters / Ipsos survey also dropped 43% by 47% on the day of the inauguration. In the same survey, only 37% approved its performance on the economy, against 42% during the inauguration.

Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of Americans gathered for the largest national opposition spectacle since Trump's return to the White House.

These demonstrations – which were larger than on Saturday – occurred in 1,200 locations in the 50 American states.

Watch: Thousands of people gather in the United States during anti-Trump demonstrations

