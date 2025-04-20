



UN chief Antonio Guterres says he is seriously concerned about American air strikes this week on Yemen.

The United States has carried out 13 air strikes on the port of Hodeidahs and the airport, said the affiliated television channel in Houthi-Al Masirah, two days after an American air strike targeted Port Ras Isa, also in Hodeidah, killing at least 80 people and injured more than 150.

Al Masirah also reported on Saturday that three people had been killed and four injured due to an American attack on the districts of Al-Thawra, Bani Matar and Al-Safiah in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis have promised to carry out more operations despite the current American attacks.

President Donald Trumps The Administration announced a major military offensive against the Houthis a few weeks ago. He said the air strikes aim to force Houthis to cease to threaten ships on the Red Sea navigation on a crucial road for international trade.

Since November 2023, the group has launched more than 100 attacks against ships which, according to them, are linked to Israel in response to the War of Israel in Gaza and solidarity with the Palestinians.

Friday, the head Houthi Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi told Al Masirah that the enemy American crimes would not dissuade the Yemeni people from supporting Gaza, but will rather strengthen their constancy and their resilience.

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah or supporters of God, are an armed group which controls most parts of Yemen, including Sanaa. The group emerged in the 1990s, but took importance in 2014 when he seized Sanaa and forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee the country.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres is seriously concerned about the air strikes carried out by the United States during April 17 and 18 in and around Yemens Port of Ras Isa, which would have resulted in scores of civilian victims, including five injured humanitarian workers, the spokesperson for guterres, the spokesman, said his statement in a declaration on Saturday.

Guterres expressed fears of damage to the port and any oil leaks in the Red Sea, added Dujarric.

Ras Isa strikes aimed at cutting supplies and funds for Houthis, said the US military. It was the deadliest attack in the 15 -month Washingtons campaign against the group aligned by Iran.

About 70% of imports from Yemens and 80% of its humanitarian aid go through the Ports de Ras Isa, Hodeidah and ASalif.

Ras Isa is also the terminus of Yemens Main Oil Pipeline, which, with its port, is a critical and irreplaceable infrastructure in Yemen, according to the United Nations Development Program.

