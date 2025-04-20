



A Boeing 737 Max 8 Airplane from China Southern Airlines landed at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport while the Boeing 737 Max returns to passenger passengers in China after an interruption of almost four years on January 13, 2023 in Wuhan, Hubei province in China.

Aboeing Jet Earmarked for China Was Returning to the United States On Friday, Flight Tracking Data Showed, as the Planemaker's Flagship Delivery Plant Outside Shanghai Was Draw Into A Deepening Tariffwar Between Beijing and Washington.

The return of one of the many jets awaiting final work and transfer to a Chinese carrier at the Zousehan completion center is the last sign of disruption of deliveries of a rupture of the decade of the decade of industry.

In a sign that Boeing was preparing for normal affairs a few weeks before US President Donald Trump announced the prices on April 2, three new planes of 737 Max had transported from Boeingin Seattle to Zousehan in March.

Another arrived in Zousehan last week, where Boeinginstalls Interot and Peutre delivered before handing over to customers, according to data from Flightradar24.

But on Friday, one of the first lots of jets took off again without being delivered and stole from Zousehan to the American territory of Guam, one of the stops that such flights make when they cross the Pacific indicating that he returned to Seattle.

Boeingdeclined to comment.

The 5,000 miles' main toboeing factory came while the activity of the plan of the plan of the plan of the plane plan of the plane plan of the plane plan of the plane plan of the plan of the plane plan of the plane plan of the plane plan of the plane plan of the plane plane plan of the plane of the plane plan of the plane plane plan of the plane plane plan.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Boeing has developed a Chinese import ban, part of the Overu.s confrontation climbing. President Donald Trump's world rates “reciprocal”.

There was no official Beijing comments or in the Chinese state media.

Senior sources in the aviation industry and aerospace told Reuters that they were not aware of official instructions against plans.

Despite this, industry sources and analysts have largely agreed that the taxation of prices on American goods by Beijing in the actions of Response Trump would effectively block aircraft imports without any formal prohibition.

A main source of the industry said that suppliers planned not to deliver planes to China for the moment.

Photos published on plane websites in February showed that the repatriated plane was decorated with a livery for Xiamen Airlines, majority belonging to China Southern600029.ss.

One source said it was to be delivered to Xiamen, who did not respond to a comment request.

Aviation publication The air current, which first pointed out the decision to withdraw unvipped jets from Zousehan, said that a name -named Chinese airline had separated separately from a commitment to rent a result.

Industry sources have said that the return flight had come despite certain discussions to leave planes not delivered in linked storage, which means that they would not be officially imported or prices.

Chinese customs did not respond to a request for comments.

Delivery limbo

The pricing war and the turnover of the apparent deliveries are recovering as disclosure of more than an import gel of more than five years.

Boeing opened the Zousehan completion factory, a large freight center which, with Ningbo nearby, welcomes one of the most popular ports in the world in 2018 in the shade of a series of previous trade tensions during the first presidency of Trump.

Although Lesboeinghas did not follow Airbusin assembling complete planes in China, analysts said that the objective was to build an advance on one of the largest air travel markets in the world.

Bloomberg News also indicated that Beijing asked Chinese carriers to stop purchasing American -manufacturing plane parts. All modern commercial jets strongly depend on these components.

Two American industry sources said they had not received clear instructions so as not to send parts to China. A separate source, which runs a maintenance and repair workshop for planes in China, said they had no problem importing American parts.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has refused to comment.

The media were asked about the prohibitions reported, a spokesman said: “I would refer you to the competent authorities.”

Analysts say that the confusion on the evolution of prices could leave many aircraft deliveries in the limbo, some CEOs of airlines claiming that they would postpone the delivery of planes rather than paying tasks.

Boeinghistorically sent a quarter of his deliveries to China, but that dropped after the previous tensions, a maximum security crisis of 737 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeingdata shows 130 orders not filled with airlines and donors based in China. The sources of the industry indicate that a large part of the more than 760 non -filled orders for which the assessment still to name a buyer is intended for China.

Analysts said that short -term stop in deliveries to China would not have an immediate major impact on onboing, as it could serve as other airlines and Airbus has no inverted capacity.

