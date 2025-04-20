The US Naval Academy canceled authors who would have criticized the prohibitions of books





CNN –

The US Naval Academy canceled a conference that author Ryan Holiday was to give students last week after refusing to withdraw the slides of his planned presentation which criticized the decision of the academics to delete nearly 400 pounds from its main library.

Holiday, a writer and philosopher who gave conferences to the US Naval Academy more than half a dozen times since 2019, told CNN on Saturday that he had been invited by the Academy in November to give a conference on wisdom to the aspirants of the ship on April 14.

But an hour before he had to give his speech last week, when he was preparing himself in his hotel room in Annapolis, Holiday said he received a school call asking him if he could refrain from mentioning the decision of the academics earlier this month to withdraw 381 pounds from the shelves of his Nimitz library.

I said I couldn't do that, recalls Holiday. I could not have spoken in front of these aspirants about courage and to do the right thing, then to delete, I think, a very reasonable objection to a very blatant concept.

The Naval Academy, where students are military officers in training, deleted books to try to comply with President Donald Trumps in January in January to demand the abolition of all diversity, capital and inclusion content of nursery schools to the 12th year, who, according to later, said that the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, also applied to military academies.

The prohibited books include Maya Angelous I know why the cage bird sings, Janet Jacobs commemorating the holocaust and hundreds of other books dealing with gender and racism questions, according to a database published by the New York Times.

In fact, I agree that the academy should be apolitical, Holiday told CNN. This is what makes this political interference in their access to so disturbing books. And then deleting the criticisms of this obvious error is modeling moral leadership even poorer towards the vessel.

The presentation holidays were prepared on the graduate of the American naval academy James Stockdale, hero of the Vietnam War and recipient of the medal of honor, who studied Marxist theory in Stanford in the 1960s not because he was a Marxist but to better understand the adversary

The same principle should apply to future military leaders today, thought of the holidays. The slides of its presentation, which CNN examined, urged students to read critically, to read dangerously and to read as a spy in an enemy camp a quote from the stoic philosopher Seneca.

The presentation also included quotes from Stockdale, former president Dwight D. Eisenhower, former defense secretary Jim Mattis and the former president of joint chiefs Mark Milley whom Trump criticized exhorting students to read widely, even if the ideas in some books made them uncomfortable.

Managers must be independent thinkers, otherwise they are not leaders, read a slide.

The presentation also included a screenshot of a New York Times article on the elimination of the books of the shelves of the Naval Academy, and a photo of the Texas Festival Bookstore Front, which is wooded by words of a rage against the song of the machine: they must not burn the books, they delete them.

Holiday told CNN that he had sent his presentation to the school the day before the conference to charge him on the spotlight, not for prior approval. But the day he was to speak, he was asked to delete the slides mentioning the prohibition of the book after being examined by the senior leadership of the academy.

Holiday said he was concerned about the message that censorship sends to future military leaders.

If you can't trust Stacey Abrams Memoir or Maya Angelou, you probably have no business to be a Seal Navy or keep an assault rifle or to pilot a hunting jet, said Holiday. You are an adult or you are not.

The biggest point I was trying to underline is that you should be able to think critically if you are a leader, added a vacation. Because if you don't think for yourself, you don't run by definition.

CNN contacted the Navy and US Naval Academy to comment.

This is not the first time that the Naval Academy has been accused of censorship because it worked to comply with new anti-dei policies.

Earlier this month, the Academy had to return photos and memories of Jewish women after being wrongly withdrawn from an apparent instinctive reaction wrongly because no one really knows what they hear by content, therefore, they are well taking all the photos of women, a person familiar with the withdrawal of the CNN at the time.

There have been a number of other similar cases since Hegseth ordered the Ministry of Defense to clean the content of the diversity of all the army facets.

Students and parents told CNN earlier this month that politics had a direct impact on school students from the Department of Defense in the world, because courses such as AP psychology and certain student clubs and books have been prohibited in DOD schools. ACLU now pursues DOD on politics.

Articles on the holocaust, on September 11, awareness of cancer, sexual assault and suicide prevention were also among the tens of thousands of people deleted or reported for the removal of Pentagon websites while the ministry rushed to comply with the order of Hegseths.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell recognized in March, after an article on the sports icon and veteran Jackie Robinson was deleted, that an important content was incorrectly removed offline to be examined in the middle of the efforts mandated by Hegseth.

We want to be very, very clear: the story is not Dei, said Parnell. When the content is removed wrongly or if it is removed maliciously, we continue to work quickly to restore it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/19/politics/us-naval-academy-canceled-authors-lecture-book-bans/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos