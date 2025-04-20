



Cairo (AP) Yemens Houthi Rebels said on Saturday that the US military had launched a series of air strikes on the capital, Sanaa, and the coastal city of Hodeida, less than two American days, destroyed a red sea port and killed more than 70 people.

The Houthis media office said that 13 US air strikes hit an airport and a port in Hodeida, on the Red Sea. The office also reported American strikes in the capital, Sanaa.

There was no immediate report of victims.

The central command of American soldiers, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, said it continued to carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen.

The Thursday strike struck the port of Ras Isa, also in the province of Hodeida, killing 74 people and injuring 171 others, according to the Ministry of Health managed by the Houthi. It was the deadliest strike of the ongoing bombing campaign in the United States on the rebels supported by Iran.

The United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres said on Saturday that he was seriously concerned about Ras Isa's attack, as well as Houthi missiles and drone attacks against Israel and sea roads, his spokesperson Sphane Dujarric said on Saturday.

The Secretary -General remembers that international law, including international humanitarian law, if necessary, must be respected at all times, and he calls on everyone to respect and protect civilians as well as civil infrastructure, said Dujarric.

The US central command refused to answer any questions about any civil losses. He referred to a statement in which he declared that this strike was not intended to harm the inhabitants of Yemen.

Hodeida strikes were part of a month -long American bombing campaign, which, according to the Trump administration, occurred due to Houthi attacks against the Red Sea Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on its close ally, Israel.

About 200 people have been killed in the American campaign since March 16, according to the Ministry of Health of Houthis.

