



New York – Opponents of President Donald Trumps The Administration went down to the streets of small and small in the United States on Saturday, describing what they consider threats to the democratic ideals of nations.

Disappear events varied from a march to Midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration during a commemoration of the Massachusetts marking the start of the American revolutionary war 250 years ago. In San Francisco, the demonstrators formed a human banner impactor and withdraw from the sands of Ocean beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Thomas Bassford was one of those who joined demonstrators during the reconstruction of the Lexington and Concord battles outside Boston. The shot heard around the world on April 19, 1775, announced the start of the War of the Nations for the independence of Great Britain.

Maine's 80 -year -old retired Mason said he thought that the Americans today were attacked by their own government and had to defend themselves.

This is a very perilous period in America for freedom, “said Bassford, while he is witnessing the event with his partner, his daughter and his two grandsons.” I wanted boys to learn the origins of this country and sometimes we have to fight for freedom.

Elsewhere, demonstrations have been planned outside the Tesla car dealerships against billionaire adviser Trump Elon Musk and his role in the reduction of the federal government. Others have organized more community service events, such as food drives, lessons and volunteering in local shelters.

The demonstrations come only two weeks after similar national demonstrations against the Trump administration have attracted thousands of people to the streets across the country.

The organizers say that they protest against what they call prevail over civil rights and constitutional violations, including efforts to expel dozens of immigrants and to extend the federal government in dismissing thousands of civil servants and by effectively closing entire agencies.

Certain events have relied on the spirit of the American revolutionary war, calling for no kings and resistance to tyranny.

George Bryant, a resident of Boston, who was one of those who protest in Concord, Massachusetts, said that he feared Trump a police state in America when he got up a sign saying that Trump's fascist regime had to go now!

He defies the courts. He takes away students. He eviscerate checks and balances, said Bryant. It's fascism.

In Washington, Bob Faspek said that he was released at the Blanche house rally by concern about threats against the rights of the regular procedure protected by the Constitution, as well as on Social Security and other federal programs on the net of security.

The Trump administration, among others, has evolved to the obturation of offices in the field of social security administration, has reduced the financing of government health programs and has put protections against transgender persons.

I cannot sit yet knowing that if I do nothing and that everyone does nothing to change this, that the world we leave collectively for small children, for our neighbors is simply not the one I would like to live, said that the 76 -year -old federal employee of Springfield, in virginia.

In Columbia, South Carolina, several hundred people protested against the statehouse. They kept signs that said he fiercely fight, Harvard, fight and save the SSA, in reference to the Social Security Administration.

And in Manhattan, the demonstrators rallied against the continuous deportations of immigrants while they were walking from the New York public library in the north towards Central Park, the Trump tower.

No fear, no hatred, no ice in our state, they sang the regular beat of drums, referring to American immigration and the application of customs.

Marshall Green, who was one of the demonstrators, said he was most concerned that Trump invoked the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act in the 1798 war saying that the country was at war with Venezuelan gangs linked to the Government of the South American nations.

Congress should intensify and say no, we are not at war. You cannot use this, said the 61 -year -old man of Morristown, New Jersey. You cannot expel people without regular procedure, and everyone in this country has the right of regular procedure whatever happens.

Meanwhile, Melinda Charles, of Connecticut, said that she was worried about the establishment of Executive Trumps, citing clashes with federal courts at Harvard University and other elite colleges.

Were supposed to have three equal branches of government and that the executive branch becomes so strong, she said. I mean, it's just incredible.

__

The journalists of the Associated Press Claire Rush in Oregon, Joseph Frederick in New York, Rodrique Ngowi in Massachusetts, Nathan Ellgren in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this story.

The journalists of the Associated Press Claire Rush in Oregon, Joseph Frederick in New York, Rodrique Ngowi in Massachusetts, Nathan Ellgren in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this story.

