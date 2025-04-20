The rise of Haitian migrants is afraid of deportation to Canada





Thousands of migrants are afraid of the expulsion by President Trump fleeing to the White North, leading to an increase in asylum seekers in Canada not seen for years.

At least 1,411 migrants tried to cross the border in the northern New York State in the first two weeks of April, according to data from the Canadian Border Services Agency.

It is more than all the month of March, when 1,356 people made the trip, which was already double the average of previous months.

Most migrants fleeing to Canana are Haitians who try to go to French -speaking Quebec. Reuters

And it is just the number of people who turn into Canadian authorities to claim asylum – the actual number of border cruisers is probably higher, many trying to illegally penetrate the largely not kept border.

The majority of those fleeing the United States are Haitians who try to go to French-speaking Quebec.

But unlike the first Trump administration – when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed migrants with open arms – this time, Canada says no thank you.

“There are limits,” said Mark Carney, Trudeau's successor, during the debate of a leader in Montreal this week. “We have to be human – but realistic. Canada cannot accept everyone. ”

So far this year, 1,130 asylum seekers have been returned to the United States by Canadian authorities.

Trump promised to withdraw migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua granted special status by Biden in 2022. Getty Images

The push follows Trump's threats to go after 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, who had obtained legal status at the time of Biden.

The Ministry of Internal Security said that it ended the program – known as the CHNV parole of the CHNV, arguing that there was no urgent humanitarian reason guaranteeing their continuous presence in the United States, as Biden claimed.

A Federal Judge of Boston published a preliminary injunction this week to block the termination of the CHNV program, but the administration does not have it.

Canadian border services said most of the asylum seekers so far in 2025 had been Haitians fleeing the United States. Reuters

“Although this decision delays justice and undermines the integrity of our immigration system, the secretary Noem will use all the legal options available to the departments to end this chaos, prioritize its safety of the Americans,” said DHS deputy secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, at Post, the Bidian Alliens. “”

Due to the secure agreement by the third country between the United States and Canada, migrants cannot legally request asylum in Canada if they have arrived via the United States, on the basis that both are safe countries and that they should make a complaint wherever they arrive first.

The agreement only authorizes the exceptions if the asylum seeker has a family member who is a permanent resident or a citizen of Canada.

Canada said 1,130 asylum seekers had been returned to packaging and the United States so far in 2025 – most in a decade. Reuters

The Canadian Border Services Agency has promised to strengthen moves and says it has deployed more resources to the border to deal with the increased influx.

“ACBS has increased the most inadmissible people in Canada in a decade,” said the agency. “If a person does not respect an exception … they will be returned to the United States.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/19/world-news/surge-in-haitian-migrants-scared-of-deportation-head-to-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos