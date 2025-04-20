Legal companies unknown after the biggest incident in British history





In the early days of his lawyer, Tom Goodhead learned a transaction through unpleasant personal injuries, such as a medical negligence, a car accident, and a person who was in a bar called Tumble Inn at once.

Today he is responsible for being considered the biggest event in the history of legal history. 36 billion group measures against Australias BHP against Brazil's mining disasters.

Backed by Big Money Investors, his company Pogust Goodhead filed a London lawsuit in place of almost 640,000 victims of Mariana Dam Collapse in 2015, killing 19 people, replacing thousands, and suffering extensive ecological damage.

The ruling is expected before summer after the 12 -week civil trial in the high court.

Goodhead said that it was probably the largest group action in the British court. The victim's family had the largest mining company in the world.

We are riding a huge amount of money, he said.

This includes his young boutique's reputation, which has been promised to win the bumper salary, but reported 52 million operating losses in the most recent accounts.

In the 2022 financial statements, which were overdue this week, the company's turnover rate showed an important uncertainty about whether it could continue due to the demand for funds. GOODHEAD added that losses in 2022 were more similar to silicon valley startups than law firms, so they were obviously supported by lending agencies.

Tom Goodhead: We have gained a huge amount of VUK Valcic/SOPA image through Reuters.

Pogust Goodhead, specializing in consumer protection and environmental cases, previously calculated Mariana damage to 36 billion inflation and interest. In accordance with victory and commission transactions, we claim 20-30 %for most claimants, including individuals, businesses and local governments. PRO BONO is working for customers of the Aboriginal community.

This is a high -level case of BHP for boutique law firms that were alternative to BHP, Crusader and Colonialist Sponger, co -owned by the Samarco Iron Ore Complex.

Rafael Valim, a lawyer at Warde Advogados, a representative of the Brazilian mining, said that this behavior in London distrusts the Brazilian judicial system and threatens jurisdiction. We stopped being colonized long ago.

Fogust Goodhead discovered a niche in the extreme jurisdiction of courts, including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, with continuous examples from defective medical implants to incorrectly sold auto finance.

The theoretical basis for the BHP case is that the slow speed of the Brazilian court is at risk of delaying or rejecting justice. The British judge partially allowed the case of miners because BHP had a parent company in London at the time of the incident.

A man stands in front of his house, which was damaged by the collapse of the Mariana Dam through GESTAVO BASSO/NURPHOTO through Getty Images.

The parent company suggested that this trend will continue the lawsuit against the recent decision on group claims for multinational companies based in London.

Large and small legal companies added that this change can be used with proper funding.

Goodhead established a company in Liverpool in 2018. With Harris Pogust, a US lawyer, a jet life filled with mansion and yacht is well documented to Instagram. The dress was the first major success in the data violation of the British Airlines and Volkswagen diesel discharge scandals.

The company, which has about 120 lawyers, has created a $ 200 million bonus pool and promised to pay up to 2MN's junior lawyers over three years.

According to GOODHEAD, 450 million funds that Gramercy founded about the BHP case are the biggest funds in the lawsuit financing of the billing company.

In 2015, due to the disaster of Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

However, according to a former employee, high financial compensation has high demand. A former lawyer said it is common to work well at night.

The other said it burned in 17 hours. The speed of the company's growing speed also means that some people are optimistic about good heads, but former employees.

Goodhead worked at night for 17 hours and regularly reflects the reality of litigation against the world's largest companies.

He added: I admit that our time is cruel, but the pressure related to this personality is not for a faint heart … but telling me that I promote good people. I am promoting the brightest and best in the victory. If it causes competition or competition, do so.

Protesters were supported by Peter Nichols/Getty Images in the Royal Court in October

GOODHEAD took the BHP incident three years after the destruction of the optical dams containing waste from the Samarcos Mine near the village of Mariana. The disaster was ranked among the worst environmental disasters in Brazil.

BHP and Brazilian miner Bale, which jointly control Samarko, argued that lawsuits are not the benefit of victims and that they are no longer necessary after signing a $ 23 billion agreement with public authorities last year.

Goodhead said BHP deserves only 40 percent of London claimants to be rewarded.

We started the case in 2018 because the company did nothing, he said. My customer does not trust one word he says.

The BHP case caused another lawsuit from a law company that started in Brazil.

This case includes residents who are forced to give up their homes in the sinking cities accused of underground mining and citrus cultivators who claim to be torn by orange juice marks.

However, the Pogust Goodheads Law Act is not compared with the cost or potential victory of the Mariana case, which operates north of 250 million.

The victory of the court will be proved to have raised the fund for Gramercy and other sponsor so paulo -based Prisma Capital. According to Goodhead, Gramercy is insured to protect capital. Those who are expensive according to the financing model of the lawsuit reduce damages.

He called Gramercy Investment a capitalist solution for the negative outside of capitalism.

Samarco Dam Collapse Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP through Getty Images

If BHP is responsible, the amount of payment will be applied to other trials scheduled for October 2026. The claimant must prove the loss. Vale agreed to divide the amount.

Brazilian push back was not supported. The other party was inappropriate for London claims and destroyed the advanced government. The Brazilian Supreme Court has ruled that local governments cannot pay legal companies in the last few years of agreement between BHP and Vale.

suggestion

Goodhead describes dissatisfaction with the Brazilian Lawyers' Association for the company as malicious and unfounded.

He is a continuous legal campaign on how to distrust the case, he said.

According to Goodhead, Pogust Goodhead has recently accounted for about 20 %of labor and about 20 %of business service employees. However, as about 30 other lawsuits were activated, the Mariana ruling did not exist.

Ultimately, if we failed, it would not end my company, Goodhead said. In terms of reputation, in terms of our financial state, in terms of employment, in terms of trust … is clearly very important.

With the help of So Paulo's Beatriz Langella

