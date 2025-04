Thousands of demonstrators gathered hundreds of events across the United States on Saturday, demonstrating difficult policies by President Donald Trump.

They denounced Trump's aggressive immigration policies, budget cuts, university pressures, media and law firms and its conflict management in Ukraine and Gaza.

Saturday demonstrations occurred two weeks after the “Hands Off Rallyes, although the participation rate is smaller.

Since returning to his duties, Trump and the billionaire Elon Musk have supervised radical public spending accounts, dismissed more than 200,000 federal employees and moved to dismantle the main federal agencies such as USAID and the Ministry of Education.

Concern about a wide range of problems

The 50501 group, a number representing 50 protests in 50 states and a movement, organized the rallies, calling it “a rapidly decentralized response to anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its ratherocratic allies”.

“This is a very perilous period in America for freedom. I wanted boys to discover the origins of this country and sometimes we have to fight for freedom,” Thomas Bassford's Associated Press agency, 80, told 80.

There were around 400 demonstrations organized on Saturday. Image: Tom Hudson / Zuma / Picture Alliance

The demonstrators expressed support for the migrants targeted by Trump's deportation policies, showing solidarity with federal employees who have lost their jobs and their universities threatened by funding.

News Yorkers walked with slogans like “No Kings in America” ​​and “Resist Tyranny”.

In the capital, Washington, people have expressed their concern that Trump threatens democracy and the ideals held by the country.

Some of them walked with Kffiyeh scarves, singing the “free Palestine”. Some carried the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the city of San Francisco on the American West Coast, demonstrators paraded with the words “Impression + Remove”. Some have transported an American flag upside down, which is generally a sign of distress.

Hundreds of thousands of people join marches across the United States

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Published by: Louis OOLOFSE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-sees-widespread-anti-trump-protests/a-72290717

