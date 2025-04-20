British taxpayers donated 89m to the most expensive films made so far | movie





A large corner on the west of Watford was transformed into a jungle last year. Familiar exotic flowers lined on the floor, and the trunk rose to artificial canopy, and the reeds were held on branches. The peering between them was Hollywood A-Lister Scarlett Johansson.

Luxurious architecture was a set of Sky Studio Elstree, where the film Jurassic World: Regeneration is created. Instead of the actual jungle, shooting there was possible to partially cover the blockbuster costs by blocking millions of pounds of British taxpayers.

Jurassic World: REBIRTH, published in the July movie theater, is the third film about dinosaurs made in the UK by UNIVERSAL. In the recently submitted documents, HMRC was considered to be the biggest payment for the film since the Jurassic World: Dominion and 89.1m began in 2007. Designed to lead the UKS film industry, this plan helps to repay 25.5%in the studio. there.

As a result of analyzing more than 400 reports, Dominion was one of the most expensive films, overtaking 452m, which was consumed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a total cost of 4,66m.

In the incentive system, 89.1m and the Corona Virus job maintenance system brought about 361.7m with 2.8m. In 2018, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brought a total of 159.8m by banking 70.7m in this plan. Universals Movie Division combines $ 39 billion ($ 5.2 billion) of profits during the time of Dominion.

Dinosaur Blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion. Photo: Photo 12/ALAMY

According to HMRC's latest data, in 2023, a total of 555 million was handed to the film studio, and the total amount was provided at 5.9 billion since 2007. When the tax reduction level of the film industry was raised ten years ago, the government is expected to have a positive impact on the film industry, but it will not have a wider macroeconomic impact.

According to the latest data from the British Film Institute (BFI), one of the repayment to the studio in 2019 has created an additional added value of 8.30 in the UK economy. This led to a total of 770 billion film incentives in 2019.

453m movie Jurassic World: Laura dern in the scene of Dominion. Photo: Landmark Media/Allami

According to the BFIS Screen Business Report, published in December 2021, incentives for studios between 2017 and 2019 have recorded 135 billion investment in the UK economy and have created more jobs. Shooting induces spending on services such as security, equipment employment, transportation and catering. In 2019, this expenditure created 49,845 jobs in London and created 19,085 throughout the United Kingdom. Universal alone sent 37.5m to employees of Dominion and Fallen Kingdom.

But critics asked the effect of this plan. Some argue that British shooting facilities, talent and landscaping are as powerful to attract studios without incentives, so the UK argues that the government can benefit without the need to spend money.

John Oconnel, the chief executive of the British Taxpayer Alliance, said: Most taxpayers are having trouble when they see the amount of money stored by large corporations. Internal investments are the main benefits of the UK, but must be balanced.

The incentive system has made the film financing more transparent. Since the studio tends to absorb the cost of individual films at the overall cost, the cost of film produced in the United States is a secret that is generally closely protected.

In contrast, the studio was established to establish a separate company for a film made in the UK, and more than 10% of the total cost was consumed to qualify for institutional qualifications. The company must submit an annual account, which listens to the curtains for everything from the number of employees and the number of salaries to the total cost.

Dominion starred in Chris Pratts with the original cast of Jurassic Park, which won the 1993 Oscar Award, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff GoldBlum. It was made at the height of infectious diseases in 2020, and the rooms were accused of five months at the OPulent Langley Hotel, the third manner home of the 3rd Duke at night at more than 400 costs at night.

William Sargent, chairman of Framestore, a visual effect based on London, said: He added that film industry workers spend their money, which generates more tax receipts for the government.

I contacted Universal Pictures for comments.

