



As part of the UKS contribution to Natos Enhanced Air Policing in the region, two Russian aircraft close to the NATO aircraft are intercepted.

On Tuesday (April 15), two RAF typhoons started from Malbork Air Base in Poland to intercept the Ilyushin IL-20M COOT-A Intelligence Aircraft of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday (April 15).

On Thursday (April 17), another two typhoons were mixed at the base, leaving the Kalingrad air space and crossing an unknown aircraft close to NATO.

This intercept is the first time RAFS will first announce the scrambled as part of the Chessman operation and start placement with Sweden to defend the eastern part of the Naes in a few weeks after the aircraft arrived in Eastern Poland.

The prime minister follows a historical promise to increase defense spending to 2.5%of GDP.

It is the basis for the government to keep the state safely. The Royal Air Force's work is important for the security and stability of the UK, and supports the five missions of the government.

Luke Pollard, the military, said:

The UK is not shaken by the devotion to NATO. As Russia's invasion and security threats increase, we are reassuring our allies, preventing enemies, and trying to protect national security through change plans.

This mission shows the ability to operate side by side with the latest Natos, Sweden, and keeps it safe and strong at home to avoid alliances airpace whenever necessary.

Following the successful operation in Romania and Iceland last year, the UKS placement of six typhoon jets and nearly 200 employees in 140 away airwing, the latest contribution to Natos Air Policing efforts, is the latest contribution to the NATOS Air Policing effort.

In addition, since Sweden joined NATO in 2024, Sweden first represents a landmark of RAF Lossiemouth, which is operated with Swedish Gripens, which contributed to the fighter in another Allys Air Policing.

After the Secretary of Defense visited NATO last week, he co -created the Ukrainian defense contact group meeting, which reaffirmed the UKS against the alliance and more than 50 countries promised a total of 22 billion support for Ukraine.

The typhoon program supports more than 20,000 jobs in all regions in the UK every year, defending security while creating a job that returns home.

Headquartered in RAF ConingsSby, Lossiemouth, and Brize Norton, RAFS fast response alarms are ready to protect British airspace for 24 hours, and distributed operations such as OP Chessman ensure that the British Air Force can defend the alliance anywhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-fighter-jets-intercept-russian-aircraft-near-natos-eastern-flank

