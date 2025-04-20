What if you are an American citizen and the immigration authorities tell you to leave the country





US immigration authorities have issued a frank warning in an unprecedented mass email to people living in the country on temporary protected status: it is time for you to leave the United States.

Entitled Opinion Announcement of parole, the email said: if you do not leave the United States, independently, you will be subject to potential laws for applying the law which will cause your withdrawal from the United States, unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to stay here. He also indicates that all the advantages you receive in the United States linked to your parole such as the work authorization will also end.

Do not try to stay in the United States that the federal government will find you, the e-mail, a copy of which has been examined by NBC News, concludes.

The email from the Ministry of Internal Security was intended for the 14 million people living in the United States who fled troubles in countries like Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua.

But in the days following the distribution of emails, shocking reports have surfaced that American citizens of Massachusetts, Arizona and Connecticut have all received the opinions.

Nicole Micheroni, an immigration lawyer in Boston and a citizen born in the United States, said that she had received the opinion last week.

At first, I thought it was for a client, then I laughed a little, then I was a little worried, she said. It was a range of emotions that occurred fairly quickly.

A senior DHS official said in a statement that customs and border protection monitored communications and would solve all problems on a case -by -case basis.

If a non-personal email such as American citizen contact was provided by foreigners, opinions may have been sent to involuntary recipients, the official said.

Micheroni and other immigration experts agree that American citizens who receive e-mail should not legitimately fear that they can face expulsion.

This email was specifically addressed to the people who entered the United States in parole, and parole means that the United States has agreed to let you enter the United States and that you do not otherwise have a visa or a reason to be here, said Micheroni. So if you are an American citizen, you should not enter the United States in parole.

However, experts warn that American citizens should take measures to protect themselves in the unlikely that they are approached by the immigration authorities who challenged their citizenship.

Kristen Harris, an immigration lawyer in Chicago, said that US citizens who receive the opinion should immediately seek advice from an immigration lawyer.

There is certainly no legal effect under the law or the current regulation for a citizen to be dismissed since, in particular an American citizen, would never have been, never released in his life, she said. On the other hand, given that … fluid The current interpretation of administrations is of existing law, I think that registration with the Private Council of Immigration would be really recommended.

In recent weeks, the authorities of the Trump administration and immigration have intensified efforts to expel non-citizens.

Last month, the administration challenged an order of the judges and sent hundreds of men to a high security prison in El Salvador, saying that they were all members of a Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua. Some parents of the men sent to the megaprison have strongly disputed the assertions that their family members are part of the gang.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an immigrant from El Salvador living in Maryland under a protective order by the court, was one of the persons sent to prison in what federal officials have called the administrative error. The Administration has designed or ignored a court to return Abrego Garcia to the United States on several occasions

Trump also has the idea of ​​deporting American citizens confronted with certain crimes in recent weeks.

Harris and Micheroni recommend that American citizens who receive the opinion collect their documentation, including birth certificates and American passports, to prove that they are American citizens in case they are approached by the immigration authorities.

I’m not trying to panic people, but I think if you are accidentally on a list, it's not crazy, but just make sure you've prepared documentation somewhere, Micheroni said.

Lawyers have also raised that American citizens could involuntarily grouped together with non-citizens in other scenarios.

The New York Times recently reported that the Trump administration was canceling the social security numbers for migrants expelled by adding them to a list of deceased, setting up them black to earn or spend money.

Micheroni said she had connected to her online social security account in recent days and confirmed that he was active.

This particular email is, let's not hope, not connected to the Social Security Administration canceling the social security numbers, simply because it seems that this email has been released to so many different people, she said. But it is a concern, and I think that wider problems, errors like this or to accidentally put people on the bad list have very serious consequences.

Not all experts recommended acting.

Jonathan A. Grode, an immigration lawyer in Philadelphia, said that American citizens should largely ignore the opinions if they receive them. Grode has also received email in recent days and has not paid attention.

I know that I am an American citizen, not in parole. I don't do anything about it, he said. I had a good little laugh and deleted it.

He suggested that the government probably knew that it accidentally had American citizens on the list of messaging recipients, but did not take any measures to solve the problem.

This is a government of hammers, no scalpels, right? I personally believe that the United States is a very mature and carried out country, and the movements should be taken in a thoughtful, pragmatic and carefully, he said. This government does not share this opinion.

They want to be agents of change, and their way of doing so is very large and very daring and very aggressive, he added.

