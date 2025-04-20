Hot weather maps show the exact date. The UK will be crossed with 20C -Check the area | Weather | tidings





The UK will be disciplined according to the weather in May with a warm start in May. After the mixed weather in April, the temperature is expected to rise in many parts of the country, and the temperature is the highest in Norfolk.

High temperatures are time for banking vacation on May 2, but we are not sure if the weather continues. The long -distance prediction of the MET office at that time said: high pressure is likely to be a dominant weather pattern in the last day and early May. The majority of England are expected to have the majority of sunlight and dry weather.

The wind is light at a temperature close to the normal temperature.

London and Home County look the warmest weather in the southeast.

Norfolk and Surfuck are the warmest promises of 20 degrees Celsius, but are expected to be slightly cooler along the southern coast.

In the northern region, you will see a double -digit temperature of 18 degrees in Manchester.

But in Newcastle and Scotland, the temperature is slightly cooler, and most areas reach the peak of 15 degrees.

Before the sunlight in May, the country will have to endure the conditions of wet and raining in many parts.

MET Office warns that the upcoming stock price shower, longer spells, and some dry prison.

The agency announced a weather warning on some of Wales and West England, which will continue from noon to Wednesday at noon.

Methew Lehnert of Met Office explained: Low pressure has been established in the western United Kingdom, which reduces clouds, rainwater showers and a lot of temperature.

Tuesday is expected to be more persistent and heavy until the beginning of Wednesday. Low pressure systems near Portugal are especially interesting when they move to England and potentially brain heavy rain and brain. We announced a yellow warning about rain from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon. This warnings include southwest, Wales and northwestern England.

The total amount of rainfall is possible, but considering the recent construction conditions, the significant impact is not expected. The situation remains a close clock state, additional wet conditions are expected on Thursday, and another weather is on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/2044019/hot-weather-maps-england-heat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

