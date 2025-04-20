Everything you need to know about the nuclear negotiations of Iran-States | Features





Iran and the United States have had constructive discussions on the Iranian nuclear program.

The second round of the talks mediated by Oman in Rome took place on Saturday, a week after the first session in Muscat, the Omanaise capital.

Technical discussions should now start on Wednesday in Oman on Wednesday, after which more high -level meetings will be held to get closer to an agreement.

So what are these technical discussions? And is an agreement likely?

Here is what you need to know:

What are these technical conferences?

On Wednesday, level experts opening on both sides will begin to discuss the interior functioning of the relief of the sanctions and the way in which this concerns the Irans nuclear program.

The sanctions regimes imposed on Iran are complex and multilayer, and each layer must be linked to a specific or guaranteed action that Iran is invited to undertake with regard to its nuclear program.

Three days after these talks, another series of high -level talks will take place in Muscat.

The last two laps have been indirect talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff, transmitting messages by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanai Badr Albusaidi.

Police at one of the entries of the Omani embassy, ​​where the second round of the American talks in Iran took place in Rome, Italy, April 19, 2025 [Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters]

How did we get here?

Officials are optimistic about the progress of the talks that started with US President Donald Trump threatening Tehran of attacks if she did not negotiate.

In early March, Trump said he wrote to the supreme leader of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asking for conferences on the country's nuclear program.

But the letter was sent via the United Arab Emirates, and the presidential diplomatic advisor of water, Anwar Gargash, delivered it almost a week after the announcement of Trumps.

After saying that Trump's letter has not yet been received, Khamenei said that Iran would not accept requests from intimidation governments.

But something has thawed in normally frozen relations, and Iran accepted indirect talks after omanic mediation.

Interestingly, Oman was also the mediator of the initial secret discussions between Iran and the United States which led to the JCPOA.

Antonio Tajani in Rome, the deputy for Araghchi and Italy [Handout via Iranian Foreign Ministry]

Does Iran want a nuclear weapon?

Iran has given no indication that it plans to build a nuclear weapon. In fact, the supreme chief published a religious decree years ago prohibiting the pursuit of such a weapon.

When Trumps' threats increased, Khamenei said that Iran chose to continue a nuclear weapon, no one could stop it. However, he did not reverse his decree by prohibiting.

Was there not already a agreement limiting the Irans nuclear program?

There was. The 2015 complete joint action plan (JCPOA) was a diplomatic victory for the former administration of the American president Barack Obamas.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iran has committed to regularly inspect its nuclear energy program in exchange for certain Western sanctions.

However, criticizing the agreement during his first mandate, Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed punitive sanctions on Iran.

Abbas Araghchi speaks with members of the Iranian delegation after negotiations in Muscat, Oman, April 12, 2025 [KhabarOnline via WANA]

What exactly does the United States want?

One thing that has been presented in discussions is the amount of uranium enriched that Iran A and at what level.

Enriched uranium is used for nuclear energy reactors, but this is generally enriched between 3 and 5%.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has 274.8 kg (605.8 pounds) enriched up to 60%, less than the 90% enrichment necessary for a weapon.

As part of the JCPOA, Iran could enrich uranium up to 3.67% and keep a 300 kg (661 pound) uranium stock.

Witkoff said 3.67% would be an acceptable level of uranium enrichment, which is the same as agreed in the JCPOA under Obama.

President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran if the negotiations are not doing well [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

So why does Trump want another agreement?

It is difficult to read the Trump spirit.

But according to what he said, he considers himself a profession willing to speak to anyone, even if he ends up with an agreement similar to the last.

He was supposed to be influenced by the opinion of the Israel when he said that the JCPOA was a bad deal and left it in 2018.

Israel has long considered Iran as an enemy, saying that it secretly pursues a bomb and constitutes a greater regional threat than the increasingly violent Israel of Palestine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was so invested that he devoted part of his general address of the United Nations in 2012 to draw a cartoon with red lines through it, to illustrate its point.

Since the start of international inspections, there has been a consensus that Iran stood at the agreement, although it has increased its enrichment levels since prevailing the withdrawal of the JCPOA.

So will there be an agreement?

It is too early to say.

There are promising signs, such as reports according to which Iranian and American teams were in the same room for at least part of the second cycle of negotiations, and the progress made in technical talks.

Araghchi, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, said: we have managed to better understand certain principles and objectives.

He posted on Saturday that for the moment, optimism can be justified but only with great caution.

Iran insisted that the United States guarantees that it will adhere to this agreement. For its part, the United States insisted that Iran has stopped the enrichment of uranium which it claims to be necessary to manage its nuclear energy program.

An Iranian newspaper with an Iran's cover photo and American flags is seen in Tehran on April 19, 2025 [Majid Asgaripour/WANA]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2025/4/20/everything-you-need-to-know-about-iran-us-nuclear-negotiations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos