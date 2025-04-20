Macron will visit the UK a few months ago before Trump





President Macron is planning to visit England a few months ago, as part of the attempt to negotiate a close trade relationship with Europe.

The 47 -year -old Macron was invited to visit at the end of next month after his inauguration by the king. This is the first time he has been visited. Only a few governments and royal officials are invited and the details and timing are firmly protected.

Trump spoke at an elliptical office on Thursday and suggested that his visit is being planned in September. Charles' invitation was issued when Keir Starmer visited Washington in February. September is considered one of the few options presented by British officials to the White House, but the date has not yet been agreed.

According to the competition, the US president is invited for the monarch and car or lunch of the Windsor Castle without visiting the week during the second term. But on Thursday, Trump talked about his second invitation. The reason is that we have two separate terms, and the honor of Charles, the honor of Charles, has great respect for King Charles, family and William.

In 2023, in Paris, President Macron and his wife, Brigit, and Queen and Queen

Stephane Cardinal/Corbis/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace's step -by -step remuneration is expected to have both visits in Windsor. The Downing Street may point out that Trump has visited the first term, but sequencing in the two events will inevitably cause questions.

The prime minister repeatedly rejected the proposal to choose whether to adjust the US or the EU to pursue economic growth. Ministers hope to ease the worst impact of US tariffs while negotiating a mini trade trading with the Trump administration. A White House official suggested that the transaction could be signed within three weeks.

Chairman Rachel ReEvenves is heading to Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Conference, and she is expected to promote trade talks when she sees the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

President Trump arrives with a late queen at the main banquet of Buckingham Palace in June 2019.

Victoria Jones

The dialogue between London and Brussels is also strengthening. In recent years, the government has proposed to adjust the British food standard with the EU, and it is going to match the block of carbon charges in high pollutant industries.

That way, it will probably increase the deal with the continent and help the UKS anemia economy. Critics, however, argue that it will be more difficult to maximize the benefits of the US, given that Washington wants to have a more range of American foods with low standards in the UK.

US-UK Trade Transaction: Three Scenarios

At the same time, the UK is pursuing cooperation with the EU through a new security agreement. It also wants to be a member of the new EU 120 billion military fund that can bid for the contract for a British weapon manufacturer.

France opposes UKS's participation and continues to approach British water to connect separate access to European fishermen. europe

Recently, however, it has been reported that Macron has reduced the demand for two problems. The big stubborn point remains a youth mobility system, making it easier for young people to travel, study and work in England, and vice versa. Brussels wants a wide range of transactions, but the Starmers government prefers to fear the backlash of BREXIT voters.

Starmer will host the EU-UK summit in London on May 19, where both sides are expected to be close to agreements.

The president included one famous visit, including an event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaules, who obsessed French resistance to the Nazis, but the invitation to Macron was not expanded to Macron.

Macron visited London in March and talked with President Jellen Ski.

Alami

During his visit in June 2020, he was welcomed by Charles, Prince Wales, Camilla and Corn Wall, and showed artifacts and letters in London's De Gaules during the German occupation of France.

Recently, Macron and STARMER have been closely related, and the prime minister invited checkers for personal dinner in January. They are willing to be willing to be stationed in Ukraine if they have a ceasefire with Russia.

Except for Franois Hollande, all French presidents after De Gaulle allowed the state visit during the reign of Elizabeth II.

Macron hosted Charles and Camilla in France for the first visit to the first week as kings and queen in March 2023, but the journey was delayed as a French violence against the macron pension reform in September.

Charles and Camilla visited Paris and Bordeaux, and Charles became the first British monarch in France. They also attend Versailles's sparkling main banquet in French and English, welcoming the importance of Ukraine's Entente Cordiale and France and UKS.

At ARC de Triomphe in September 2023

Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Charles and Macron, who often speaks by phone and attended the coronation in May 2023, have supported the vocal music of the terrible environmental campaign, unlike Trump, which is skeptical of climate change.

Prince Wales also developed Macron and warm friendship and is expected to play an important role in next month's visit. The couple gathered in December in Paris and the world leaders who represent Notre Dame's resumption in Paris and last year's D-Day. Princess Wales, who returns to public life after cancer treatment, also understands that he will participate in the visit.

