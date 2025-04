Apr 20, 2025, 05:00 am and

Mohamed Salah may have signed a new contract in Liverpool, but he “always corresponds to the identity” of what the Saudi Pro League research, said the Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia.

Salah, 32, finally ended months of speculation when he committed his future in Liverpool earlier this month, signing a two-year contract despite reports of sumptuous interest in the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF).

The Minister of the Pays du Sport, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki al-Faisal, suggested that the interest in the front of Egypt has not attenuated, although he clearly indicated that the signing of younger players was a clear ambition for the League.

“I mean, it's a superstar,” said Al-Faisal before the F1 Saudi Grand Prix. “He is an emblematic Arab Muslim. He corresponds to the identity of playing in the Saudi League. It was his decision to renew, but binding Saudi to him and everything … I think that from the first day, they connect Saudi Arabia. There was no discussion. But it is good to have that.

Mohamed Salah was amazing this season as he leads Liverpool as the Premier League. Ed Sykes / Sportsphoto / Allstar via Getty Images

“Now you can see that any player wants to renew their contract or sign their, they [the media] Say they come to Saudi and that most of 90% are not true. But I think we have a strategy we are working on and everyone says we just sign all players. “”

Salah was in the form of a career this season, scoring 32 goals and recording 23 assists in 46 games in all competitions while Liverpool Storm towards the title of Premier League.

The Saudi Pro League once sought to be the obvious destination of Salah, with efforts to attract the star names of the game leading to the arrivals of aging stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

However, the transfer activity of this league this season has biased much younger, like Jhon Durn, 21, joining Al Nassr, or Moussa Diaby, 25, joining Al Ittihad.

“If you see the last number of players we have signed or the club has signed is mainly young players who wish to develop the league,” added Al-Faisal.

“For the League to be very competitive. I do not know if you follow the League this year, but the competition is incredible in the four best clubs.”

Al Ittihad heads the table with 65 points after 28 games, four ahead of Al Hilal.

