The shock poll shows the reform of England to win the next general election.





Reformed British leader Nigel Farage reacted after being elected as Clarkton's MP in Clarkton in July. Henry Nichols through AFP through Getty image

According to shock megapol, the Reformed British is in the process of winning the next general election.

Nigel Farages Party will appear with the MP that will be the main political earthquake.

More think tanks asked more than 16,000 people to vote for tomorrow's expected elections tomorrow.

It showed that all reforms, labor and conservatives received about 24%support among voters.

As a result of providing the destruction of the seats of the results using the so -called MRP method, the reform is expected to have 180 mp more than 175 people than the elected in July.

The Labor Party will lose 246 seats.

Keir Starmers Party will suffer historical losses in the traditional hearts of Wales, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, and 10 Ministers have lost their seats.

Among the big names in danger are Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Minister of Health, WES STREETING, Minister of Lancaster Pat McFadden, and Minister of Interior.

The LIB DEMS will lose 5 seats in 67, and SNP once again reappeared as the largest party in Scotland, leaving 35 mp to 26.

According to a poll, a total of 10 independent MPs will be elected, the grid patterned CYMRU ranked first in five seats and Greens ranked fourth.

As a result, there is a possibility that Farage will be prime minister in the reformed tori association.

But labor can also try to collect Lib Dems, SNP and Greens and Rainbow Coalition.

More Commons, Luke Tryl, said: we have been on a long way in the general election and thinking that it is a fool's errand to predict the results, but what we can say today is that today's British politics is divided into unprecedented levels. The union of changes in the Keir Starmers government was split to the right and left.

Nigel Farages Reform UK has been the biggest winner of the Congress so far, and our model suggests that it can be the largest party in the parliament that is almost unimaginable a year ago.

The party remains a long way to secure the majority, but the clear reform driving force is true, and the problem is that their new levels of support indicates the beginning of the way to the government or the polar polarization brands of the polar polarization brands are difficult to overcome.

TRYL was frustrated by the Labor Party slowly at the speed of change and some governments in the early stages of disillusionment.

He added: On the other hand, the Conservative Party may not have sighed, but despite the labor force, the total amount will return to the level in 1997 despite the labor force, and the Liberal Democratic Party's losses will be over several times in the home count as they suffered further losses in British reform.

But the truth is the essence of a pointed voter that the next few years, as the election wins the small stocks of the elections and knife edges, that the election cannot be predicted for the next few years.

The test for all three major parties can prove that the voters can actually change the public, so they want to see them desperately.

