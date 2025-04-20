Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines return to us





The representative byron Donalds, r-fla., Joint “Varney & Co.” To discuss China's reprisal prices of 84% on American goods.

Chinese airlines began to return Boeing aircraft to the United States, with a 737 max that recently landed in a Boeing production center in Seattle this weekend, according to Reuters.

The yield on Saturday took place shortly after China ordered its airlines not to take other Boeing aircraft deliveries in response to the United States imposing 145% prices on Chinese products, Bloomberg News reported last week.

A trio of 737 Max 8 planes which were originally prepared at the Zousehan Delivery Center in Boeing for two Chinese airlines were recalled in the United States last week, according to the Air Current aviation news service, citing two people familiar with Boeing plans.

Reuters confirmed during the weekend that a witness had seen a Boeing jet intended for the Chinese of Xiamen Airlines land in the production center of the plan of the plan of the plan of the plan of the plan of the plan of Seattle. The plane, which was painted with the Xiamen livery, was one of the many 737 maximum planes expected at the Zousehan Completion Center for the final work and delivery to the Chinese carrier.

China stops Boeing Jet orders

A Boeing 737 Max plane, intended for the Xiamen Airlines in China, arrives at King County International Airport in Seattle, Washington, after his return from China on April 19, 2025. (Dan Catchpole / Reuters / Reuters)

Fox News Digital contacted Boeing and Xiamen Airlines to comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Lin Jian, chief spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on April 16 that he “did not know” China making an official announcement by telling his airlines to refuse Boeing's delivery.

300 Delta passengers left on the tarmac during the night after the storms divert the planes to the airport without customs

A Boeing 737 Max plane, which was originally prepared for China Xiamen Airlines, arrived in Seattle, Washington, April 19, 2025, after China has ordered its airlines to stop deliveries during the current trade war with the United States (Dan Catchpole / Reuters / Reuters)

Air current said that the order of China to stop Boeing deliveries also affected interior activities. A Chinese aircraft lessor has given another Chinese airline far from his commitment to delivery, forcing the lessor to notice the 737 max 8 already built to other airlines, reported the point of sale, citing two people familiar with development.

Analysts have also said that the CEOs of airlines could rather postpone deliveries by plane than remuneration tasks, according to Reuters, which could potentially harm the operations of Chinese airlines.

The trade war between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had an impact on Boeing Aircraft deliveries in America to Chinese airlines. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters / Reuters)

Boeing, an “American high exporter” who was fishing to challenge Airbus domination over the Chinese market, can also be considerably affected by the trade war.

Boeing deliveries at the start of the year show that 18 aircraft were delivered to nine airlines in China. The first three airlines of the country – Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines – intend to take delivery of 45, 53 and 81 Boeing aircraft, respectively, between 2025-2027, Reuters reported.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% Ba The Boeing Co. 161.83 +5.42 + 3.47%

The tariff war and the return to deliveries arise while Boeing was recovering from an import gel of almost five years out of 737 maximum planes. The suspension in China began in 2019 on security problems following two fatal accidents involving the plane model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Pilar Arias and Reuters of Fox News contributed to this report.

