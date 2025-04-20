



The Foreign Ministry of the United Kingdom and Italy urged Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire in a separate statement on April 19, several hours after President Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, declared a temporary ceasefire during the Easter weekend.

Putin said he stopped combat operations in the Russian war with Ukraine in Russia from Moscow Time on April 19 to midnight on April 21.

In response to this, the United Kingdom urged Russia to promise a complete ceasefire in Ukraine beyond “suspension of daily.”

According to Reuters, the British Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “Ukraine has promised a complete ceasefire, we call Russia the same.

On March 11, the Ukrainian government said it was ready to accept the US proposal for a complete ceasefire on the 30th if Russia agreed to the same conditions. Russia continues to refuse to propose unless Ukraine stops all foreign military aids, including suspension of all foreign military aids.

Minneto, a foreign foreigner in the UK, said, “It is a moment when Putin shows that Putin is serious about peace by ending his terrible invasion.

The Italian Foreign Ministry also urged Russia to take more important measures toward peace.

“It's not clear how Russia will respect a short ceasefire, and Putin finally catches mind to prevent this war.”

“He should respond positively to President Trump's demands and enable true ceasefire. Peace must be justified and sustained over time.”

Immediately after US President Donald Trump expressed frustration and impatience in the status of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, Putin's demand for Easter ceasefire arrived. Trump said on April 18 that Washington would “pass” if it was difficult to negotiate.

Trump has been proud of its contracts to quickly end the war in Ukraine for the last few months.

The statement of the United Kingdom and Italy reflected Ukrainian's own response to President Putin's announcement. On April 19, President VolodyMyr Zelensky invited Russia to extend a complete truce beyond the Easter Sunday.

“This will show Russia's true intentions because it is 30 hours sufficient for headlines, but not enough to build a real trust.

Zelensky also said Russia has already violated Easter ceasefire, according to a report on the Ukrainian front.

Ukraine ordered President Putin to document Russian violations and document Russian violations after declaring an Easter ceasefire and documenting Russian violations, BBC Russian Report

The Ukrainian military officer said that his troops and others were ordered to finish the fire in Russia a few minutes after the truce began. KYIV Independent could not confirm this claim.

