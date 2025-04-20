



APR 20, 2025, 03:38 pm

Thesekejovice, Czech Republic-Tessa Janecke scored in overtime while the United States prevailed against title champion Canada 4-3 to win the Women's Women's Hockey Championship on Sunday.

Janecke struck with 2:54 to play in overtime so that the Americans won their 11th title in the world. Taylor Heise has set up the winning goal.

With Sarah Filler going to the bench, Canadian defender Jocelyn Lacque was forced behind the net and sent a pass in the boards, Heise intercepting the pass at the right point inside the blue line and nourishing Janecke to score in the open left side of the net.

Janecke immediately celebrated his third goal from the tournament by throwing his stick in the stands.

Members of the United States female hockey team celebrate Canada 4-3 on Sunday to win the championship. AP Photo / Petr David Josek

Abbey Murphy and Heise each scored a goal and had a assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the United States.

“Shock and fear,” said Gwyneth Philips, Gwyneth Philips, after the drama. “I am ecstatic.”

Canada still leads the world tournament with 13 gold medals. The cross-border rivals met during the championship match in all tournaments except one, in 2019, when the host of Finland beat Canada in the semi-finals before losing the American team.

The United States has crossed the tournament, winning the preliminary group with victories in the four games, including a 2-1 victory against Canada. The Americans then eliminated Germany in the quarterfinals and in Finland in the semi-finals during the 12-day tournament to 10 countries.

During the last major international test before Milan winter matches in February, the United States has now won two of the last three world championships, although Canada is the reigning Olympic champion.

Danielle Serdachny, Jennifer Gardiner and Filler scored for Canada, which exceeded the United States 47-30.

American captain Hilary Knight recorded a assist to increase his record for Worlds to 53. She is the leader of all time with 120 points. During her 15th appearance of the world championship, she won a 10th record gold medal.

Captain of Canada Marie-Philip Poulin had a decisive pass to complete the tournament score table with 12 points (four goals, eight assists).

In a classic meeting between the two archivals, Filler equaled the game for Canada at 3-3 with 5:48 to play, forcing overtime.

Heise had restored an advance of 3-2 for the Americans 5:27 in the last period with a wrist shot in the upper corner to the left of the net on a power game of 5 against 3.

The American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel had to be replaced by Philips 4:35 in the last period after an accident with Laura Stacey, who received a penalty for accused, giving the Americans the advantage of 5 against 3.

