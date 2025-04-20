



Buddhist travelers who return from the EU are at risk of being seized as local delicacy such as sandwiches and cheese enters England.

The baggage they carry around can also be confiscated and destroyed. If the border troops want to smuggle meat or dairy products without declaration, they may face crime charges.

Last weekend, the government had a new risk because the government quietly “expanded” to protect farmers from feet and mouth.

This may or may not be a bureaucratic reaction.

It is just one of the barriers to the EU and the British authorities. When political leaders say Donald Trump's attack on European trade and security should lead both sides.

Image: Keir Starmer has started a reset with European leaders. PIC: Reuters

“The ban that brings dairy products to the UK for personal purposes, as well as cattle, sheep, goats and pork and dairy products,” is to protect the health of the British livestock, the security of farmers and the British food security.

In this country in 1967 and 2001, I have a memory of the development of foot and mouth disease.

In 2001, more than 2,000 people were infected and destroyed 6 million sheep and cows. The report was closed nationwide and the general election had to be delayed.

This year, the EU was found in Slovakia and four in Hungary. The British agricultural department, DeFRA, said, “It is no longer important.”

The UK imposed a ban on imports of individual meat and dairy products from the relevant countries and Austria earlier this year.

Image: The authorities carry disinfectants near the farm of Hungary Dunakiliti. PIC: Reuters

Is it safer than sorry?

There are no cases of infections in the three most popular countries for British visitors (Spain, France and Italy). It is most likely that travelers will regain some cheese, salami or choco riso.

Can the government perform to farmers when the government's own measures on inheritance tax and the lack of lost EU subsidies are actually damaged by the agricultural community?

Many say that they are safer than sorry, but there is still a problem with whether the ban is proportional to the cause of infection or even well.

More Reading: A product that cannot be brought from the EU to the UK

Image: A gourmet Chorizo ​​is no longer brought back from Spain. File Photo: ISTOCK

'BREXIT benefits'? Do not be fooled

The EU has introduced first aid, including the already found diseases. Thousands of Hungary and Slovenia have been vaccinated or destroyed.

The ability to impose British ban is not “Brexit's benefit.” Member states, including the United Kingdom, were able to completely ban the movement of animal and animal products during the 1990s, while the “Mad Cow Disease” broke out, and forbid a lot about today's British government's annoyance.

europe

North Ireland is still due to the open border with the Republic. The latest prohibition does not deal with North Ireland, Jersey, Gujiji, or those who come to Isle of Man.

The British government should find “alignment” closer to the EU on animal and vegetable trade, SPS or “hygiene and vegetable” measures in terms of professional terms, rather than introducing its own red tape.

Image: No cheese? It's nothing but a crack. PIC: ISTOCK

The UK cannot shake its relationship with the EU.

The reason is clear and is clear and potentially destroyed by food producers of this country.

The EU has decreased by more than 5% since BREXIT, but receives 67% of UK agricultural food exports.

The introduction of the whole and cumbersome SPS checks has been delayed five times, but it will be released in October. The government estimates that the industry will be £ 330 million, and food producers will be £ 200 million.

Together with Brexit, the UK has become the “third country” of the EU, just like the United States, China and other countries. But the relationship with the European block in the UK is much greater.

Half of the British imports come from the EU and 41%of the exports are there. The United States is the largest single national trading partner in the UK, but it still accounts for about 17%of trade.

The difference in statistics on travelers is that even 77%of overseas travels in the UK are EU countries for business, leisure or personal reasons. This is 66.7 million visits each year compared to 4.5 million or 5%in the United States.

And in 2023, the hostile words and actions of Donald Trump and JD Vance were before they brought foreign visitors.

1:40 Trump: 'Europe is becoming free'

More bureaucracy

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and the EU are traveling more annoying between citizens and businesses.

In October this year, the EES or entrance system with a lot of knowledge of the EU will be effective. All foreigners need to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and scans whenever they enter or leave the Chengen area.

Starting in October next year, visitors in countries, including the United Kingdom, must be approved in advance by Etias, European Travel and Authorization System. The cost of the application is 7 euros and is valid for three years.

Since the beginning of this month, British visitors have received similar mutual measures. You must apply for ETA, an e -travel approval. This lasts for two years or the passport expires and lasts up to £ 16.

The freedom of freedom for people, goods and services between the UK and neighbors has long disappeared.

The British economy has been lost, and British citizens and companies are suffering from greater bureaucracy.

After leaving the EU, I did not immigrate to England. The numbers actually rose than to compensate for EU citizens who used to come to federal countries, including India, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Image: Editor Note: Lower Focaccia Sandwich with Prosciutto! PIC: ISTOCK

Will the European reset be repaid?

The government talks loudly about the possible advantages of trading “dealing” with Trump.

Meanwhile, Nick Thomas Simmons and civil servants Mike Ellam are engaged in inexpensive negotiations with Europe.

Since the public will be held on May 19 this year, we will have to wait for the first EU-UK summit.

Young people who stop Europe's educational opportunities can not mention British food producers and travelers who are struggling hard to see that Sir Keir Starmer will positively take into account the interest in the Trump administration.

