What genetics has taught us about the breed

While the American president Donald Trump aims at the Smithsonian Institution for “anti-American ideology”, Adam Rutherford examines what the science of genetics has taught us about the race.

But despite this fundamental discovery, which has only been strengthened by human genomes continued, race and ethnicity are still often deployed to categorize human populations as distinct biological groups. These are points of view that can be found in circulation in pseudoscience on social networks, but they also slip into scientific research and health systems.

Adam Rutherford is a lecturer in genetics at the London Univeristy College in the United Kingdom, presenter of the BBC and author of How to Argule With A Racist, who examines the history and science of the notions of race. You can know more about how to demystify racist myths with science and facts here.

It is even more disturbing when this thought finds its way in the corridors of the government.

The order is part of a broader attempt to shape American culture by eliminating “inappropriate, divided or anti-American” ideologies of the institute museums. He says: “Museums in the capital of our country should be places where individuals will learn not to be subject to ideological indoctrination or to division stories that distort our common history.”

The exhibition itself is criticized in the text to promote the idea that “race is not a biological reality but a social construction, declaring that” the race is a human invention “”. The order offers exposure as an example of a “harmful and oppressive” change in the story depicting American values.

This is the point where people like me, a geneticist specializing in the history of racial science, become a little upset.

The problem here is that the sentence cited in Smithsonian is 100% correct. It is neither controversial in science nor in history.

The human variation is, of course, very real. People are different, and we can see these differences in skin pigmentation, in hair color and texture and in other physical characteristics. These differences are grouped in places around the world: people from the same region are more like the other than to people from other regions so far, so obvious.

In the 18th century, these traits were the main determinants of a new fashion to categorize humans in allegedly scientific terms. The Swedish botanist Karl Linnaeus is legitimately credited as the father of modern biology, because he gave us the classification system that we still use today: gender and species. Each living being is appointed according to this system, for example the bacteria Escherichia coli, or the lion, the panthera leo or the gorilla gorilla, which probably does not need to explain.

We are wise men homo sapiens. But in its fundamental work systems Naturae, Linnaeus introduced another level of classification for us, designated mainly by that most visible in human features: pigmentation. Linnaeus gave us four types of humans, grouped by continental locks: Asian people with “yellow skin” and straight black hair; American American Americanus, with “red skin” also with stiff black hair; Africanus “with black skin” of people with curls tight in their hair; And Europeaus “with white skin” with blue eyes.

The introduction of a classification system for man who is ridiculous, racist and, above all, hierarchical, would leave an indelible mark on the centuries that have followed

These designations are clearly absurd, none of the colors is precise, even if you have obviously taken the incorrect view that millions of people share the same skin tones even in these categories. But the roots of racing designations that we still use today are visible in these labels. Some of these terms fell from social acceptability and are considered racist. But we always use “black” and “white” as descriptors for millions of people, none of whom really have black or white skin.

Even if this palette of colors was true, the original descriptions of Linnaeus only started with physical features. What he included in the subsequent editions of Systemae Naturae, which has become the basis of scientific racism, were representations of behavior. Asiaticus was described as “haughty, gourmet and governed by opinions” while Americanus was labeled “stubborn, zealous, regulated by customs”. The women of Africanus were designated as “without shame” while the two sexes would be “cunning, lazy and governed by Caprice”. He described Europaeus as “sweet, acute, inventive, governed by laws”.

From any definition at any age, these claims are racist and fully incorrect.

Of course, in the examination of history, we must be wary of judging people of the past according to our own standards. But as a fundamental text of modern biology, the introduction of a classification system for man who is ridiculous, racist and, above all, hierarchical, would leave an indelible brand over the centuries that have followed.

Over the next 200 years, many men would seek to refine these categories with new measures, including pseudoscientific interpretations of craniometry or skull measures. They have never been satisfied with a final response on the number of breeds that there is none of the characteristics that were used are immutable, nor exclusive to people to whom they were supposed to be essential. We call this ideology “racial essentialism”. But all the many projects have put white Europeans as superiors to all the others.

It was the biologist Charles Darwin who began to undo these ideas, recognizing in his 1871 book The Descent of Man that there was much more continuity in the features between people who had been designated as discreet races. At the beginning of the 20th century, molecular biology entered the scene and the era of genetics dismantled the biological concept of the race.

As we have started to see how the genes are shared in families and populations, we have seen that the similarities come together in a group, but these groups do not line up with long -standing attempts to classify the races. The true metric of human difference is at a genetic level. In the 20th century, when we started to unravel our genomes and observe how people are similar and different in our DNA, we have seen that the terms used for several centuries had an insignificant relationship with underlying genetics.

Two people of Ethiopia and Namibia will be more different from each other at a genetic level that one of them is for a white white

Even if only a small percentage of our DNA differs between individuals, the genome is so large and complex that there is great diversity. Geneticians are still working to untangle how it changes people's health, for example. But these genetic differences do not delimit in the sense of what we call the race. They follow the ancestral lines, can differ depending on geographic location and can be traced through historical migration models.

However, for historical reasons, we continue to refer to the Ethiopians and the Namibians under the definition of the race of “black”. Or take the African-Americans, people were largely descended from Africans reduced to the new world: the sequencing of the genomes of black Americans reveals echoes of the history of transatlantic slavery. They have not only mixed the genetic ancestry of the handful of West African countries from which their ancestors were taken, but also significant quantities of European white DNA. This reflects the fact that the owners of slaves had sexual relations of which many would have been consensual with the slaves.

Consequently, the simple categorization of the descendants of slaves as “black” also has no biological sense. They are genetically diverse in themselves and different from the African ancestors from which they come. Gathering them has no scientific sense.

It is therefore by consensus, use and history that we continue to use the term “black”. This is what we mean by a social construction. The concept of race has little use as a biological taxonomy. But it is extremely important socially and culturally. Social constructions are the functioning of the world: money and time are both socially built. The value of a book or a dollar is applied by agreement against goods and services. Time passes infallibly, but the hours and minutes are fully arbitrary units.

The media immediately started to seek a reason which reified a biological version of the race, sometimes focusing on the metabolism of vitamin D, which is linked to the production of melanin, and has effects on viral infections. Certain studies have shown that lower levels of vitamin D are acquired with sensitivity to a cocovan infection in blacks, but it is a correlation and not a cause.

This is why genetics played such an important role in the dismantling of a scientific justification of the race and the understanding of racism itself. And that is why Trump's latest declaration from the White House disturbs a lot in the scientific community.

Trump frequently talks about genetics aspects to assert political points. One of the opinions he has expressed several times is that some people, and predictably, are genetically superior. “You have good genes, you know, right?” He said that in September 2020 to a Minnesota rally, a state of more than 80% white. “You have good genes. A large part of the genes, isn't it, you don't think? You have good genes in Minnesota.”

Likewise, in the successful campaign of 2024, he denounced immigrants as having “bad genes”. It is difficult for someone who studies genes and the strange and sometimes disturbing history of genetics to understand even what could constitute a “bad” gene “.

Ours is perhaps a pernicious story, but the trajectory of genetics has been that which tends towards progress and equity for all, as consecrated in the declaration of independence.

