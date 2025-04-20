



(LR) US President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) consult at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty images

The Trump administration could soon deploy radical changes to the American State Department, according to a draft decree obtained by CNBC which presents what it calls a “disciplined reorganization” of the country's diplomatic service.

The order of 16 pages, which is not dated but seems to be prepared for the signing of President Donald Trump, would considerably upset the department if it was promulgated by closing the American embassies through southern Africa and eliminating offices that work on issues such as democracy and human rights, as well as international organizations like the United Nations.

The order also details a overhaul of the process of selection and training of American diplomats.

According to the ordinance, changes are intended to “rationalize mission delivery, project American force abroad, reduce waste, fraud, abuse and align the department with a first American strategic doctrine reflecting the priorities of the executive branch”.

The draft decree proposes the elimination of all non -essential “embassies and consulates in sub -Saharan Africa” ​​and the consolidation of regional offices worldwide.

The current regional offices, according to the prescription, would be consolidated under four “regional bodies”:

Eurasia, including Europe, Russia and Central Asia; Middle East, notably the Arab nations, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan; Latin America, including Central America, South America and the Caribbean; Anddo-Pacific, including East and Southeast Asia, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

The American diplomatic presence in Canada would be radically cut under order. In the future, the operations of the State Department in Canada “would fall into a considerably reduced delegated team as a office of North American affairs” within the office of the secretary of the secretary of the secretary of Marco Rubio.

The White House did not immediately respond to the CNBC comments on the order project.

The ban on Thewew York Times first reported the document. Rubio, in response to the article, Writedon X: “These are false news.”

The draft order also calls for the termination of offices and posts within the ministry focused on the climate, women's questions, democracy, human rights, migration and criminal justice.

In addition to the consolidation of embassies and consulates, the order would make fundamental changes to hiring practices in the ministry.

The test of long -standing external service agents would be abandoned in favor of an evaluation based in part on the question of whether the candidates show “alignment with the vision of the president's foreign policy”.

The draft order indicates that “complete structural reorganization and transition” should be completed by October 1.

He also indicates that all current agents of foreign services or public service staff who do not want to participate in the new regional organization structure or “serve the interests of the administration can choose to voluntarily separate from the ministry through a single buyout and transition program” until September 30.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/20/trump-state-department-rubio-executive-order-draft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos