Why is the UKS electrical cost too high and what can you do about it? Energy industry





One of the major election promises of labor was to reduce the energy bill to 300 annually by 2030, making the UK a superpower.

The work is already finished in half. Renewable energy was the first to form more than half of UKS electricity last year. So why does the UK continue to hold one of the most expensive electric markets in the world? Industrial users complain that these costs have led the company to leave the business and to invest in the UK.

Experts say the reason for the high wholesale energy cost of the Britin Sky is simple. The dependence on gas has soared due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine in power plants and housing heating.

Wholesale gas and electricity price graphics

Kate Mulvany, a major consultant of Energy Advisory Company Cornwall Insight, said the most important factor in gas imports in the market is the most important factor in the market.

Michael Grubb of UCL Sustainable Resources Institute said in a recent research paper that fossil fuels were cheaper than energy sources that were played, but as the gas prices rose, the cost of changing hair and producing renewable energy such as wind and solar power plunged.

He said: If we actually pay the average price of the price that our electricity is now produced, our bills will be quite cheap.

However, gas thermal power plants are actually higher than the market price of electricity. In short: The price of the electric market for a given day is instructed by the most expensive source of generation, and in the UK, it will be a gas firepower power plant.

In this limit price set system, the UKS electric market price is 98% of the gas, the highest rate in Europe, and less than 40% of the EU average.

The UKS electric market price is set by 98%of gas.

In some cases, market prices can cause rocket prices due to the rapid cost of firing old gas plants to meet the increase in demand. Earlier this year, two gas power plants paid more than 12 million people, supplying three hours of electricity after the weather was frozen, and the market price was the highest since the energy crisis began.

This contributed to the high legislation for housing, which has increased from 111 to 1,849 this month this month. On the other hand, the expansion cost also had pressure on the struggling business, and manufacturers, including British steel, found that high energy prices were disadvantageous than neighboring countries. So what can the UK do?

Use less gas

Energy industry experts concluded that reducing UKS dependence on gas is the key to reducing energy costs. By generating more UKS electricity in renewable energy and reactor, the use of gas will begin to decrease as the use of gas is reduced.

Mulvany said that the bill has no magic numbers that suddenly fall. But the impact of the gas market on electricity will gradually decrease, she said.

For example, in France, where the reactor donates more than two -thirds of the electricity, the gas plant tends to lower the market price because only 7% of the market price is instructed. In Germany, where renewable energy constitutes more than half of the electricity, the gas plant set the market price to about 1/4.

The British government hopes to meet 5% of electricity every year by using gas combustion by 2030. The plan set by the National Energy System Operator means that in a 2030 plan, the gas sets the price in 15%, so that consumers are insulated to volatile international gas prices.

Take out the gas plant from the market

According to the government's clean power plan, gas prices can still have a significant impact on the overall cost compared to the decrease in the grid in the future by setting the standards of the most expensive electric source.

According to experts, the answer is to intervene in market design to prevent the cost of gas plants from setting the overall market price.

There are several ways to handle this. The government can finally choose to nationalize the remaining gas factories, so you can decide without participating in the electrical market and not raising the price only when needed. This was proposed by Adam Bell, the former strategic director of the Energy Security Department and the NEG Zero department and is currently a consultant of Stonehaven.

There are also more market -friendly options. This includes providing a long -term supply contract to the gas plant owner at a set price, allowing you to recover the cost without distorting the market.

Make better use of allah panels for regeneration costs in the field. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pa

The more renewable energy projects are released, the more cheaper gases will be needed in the system. But industry experts believe that you can do more to use renewable energy to reduce costs. The key to better use of renewable energy is to be used when it is rich during the wind and sunny periods and when the consumables are tight.

According to the Pan-European Report of Clean Energy Thinktank Ember, by 2030, the wind and solar power of all EU countries can exceed domestic demand. The report says the EU can help to avoid 9 billion gas purchases every year.

OFGEM's energy regulatory agencies in the UK hopes to unlock billions of pounds of storage technology.

This includes a pumping hydroelectric project that pumps water with a reservoir when it is rich in renewable energy and emits water to produce electricity when it is lacking in renewable energy. Other technologies include liquid energy storage, compressed air energy storage and flow batteries.

Divide the market into a zone

Other plans for market reform include dividing them into other regions.

According to this plan, the existing electrical market can be replaced by seven market areas, each of which can be replaced by its own price. While Scotland has a high level of clean electricity generation and low prices with low prices, the city in southern UK has high demand, but renewable energy projects will have a higher price.

The supporters of this plan will encourage high -energy users to migrate to the sufficient power supply area, which will lower the cost of raising the UKS electrical grid, which raises funds through energy rates, and move closer to areas where the developers are demanding.

Others are concerned that if the market will improve the market, the 2030 government is more difficult for the 2030 government to build a renewable energy project larger than the goal, fearing that renewable energy investors will provide a more stable regulatory system.

Reduces policy costs due to electricity bills

Energy rates consist of more than market prices in addition to the network upgrade costs that have subsidies to support new low -carbon energy projects.

For many years, industry policy experts warned that when we added additional denials to electricity rates, it was more expensive for people to take electric vehicles or heat pumps to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

Energy rates consist of more than market prices. Photo: Jacob King/PA

Instead, the government could not bury people who could not afford to upgrade the car or home heating system at a higher cost by encouraging people to select cleaner options or absorb general taxation to move these charges to the gas bill.

Lowering overall demand for gas can help you lower wholesale prices, which can alleviate the upward pressure on electrical prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/20/why-the-uks-electricity-costs-are-so-high-and-what-can-be-done-about-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos