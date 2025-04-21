The president of El Salvadors offers the Venezuelans of Maduro in the United States for the exchange of prisoners





President Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele, proposed an exchange of prisoners with Venezuela, proposing to repatriate hundreds of Venezuelans who have been expelled from the United States in exchange for political prisoners.

In an article on X, Bukele proposed to exchange 252 Venezuelans currently detained in El Salvadors Mega Prison for an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners who, according to Venezuela, holds, including members of the family of opposition leaders.

Unlike our detainees, many of whom have committed a murder, others committed rape and some were even arrested several times before being expelled, your political prisoners have committed any crime, Bukele said in the post, which was addressed to the president of Venezuelas Nicols Maduro. The only reason they are imprisoned is that they have opposed you and your electoral fraud.

The United States and Salvador say that most of the deportees locked up in El Salvadors Cecot prison are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and some are members of the Salvadoral Gang MS-13. But officials have provided little evidence to show that prisoners have links with these criminal groups.

The chief of Venezuelas described the expulsion of mainly Venezuelan migrants as a kidnapping and denied being criminals during calls for their return.

CNN contacted the Venezuelan government to comment on the proposed exchange.

Chef Salvadoran appointed some of the political prisoners incarcerated in Venezuela, including Rafael Tudares, son -in -law of the presidential candidate in exile Edmundo Gonzlez.

Gonzlez, who fled the country after claiming to have defeated Maduro during the Julys presidential election, said his son -in -law had been detained in the capital of Venezuelas in early January, just days before the inauguration of Maduro.

He also mentions Corina Parisca of Machado, the mother of the Venezuelan opposition chief Mara Corina Machado, who, according to him, faces political pressure.

Bukele also proposed to exchange four political leaders looking for asylum at the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela. The group has suited the establishment for more than a year, accused of terrorist activities and betrayal to work with Machado, who says that he has done nothing wrong.

Some of the asylum seekers told CNN that they were besieged by the Venezuelan security forces, who installed control points outside the embassy to control who enters and leaves the building but did not enter the residence itself.

Journalist Roland Carreo, lawyer and activist Roco San Miguel, and nearly 50 citizens also came in Bukeles.

Bukeles' proposal comes in the midst of an in -depth examination of the will of the Salvadoran to accept hundreds of migrants who, according to the Trump administration, are gang members or violent criminals.

One of the most popular most popular leaders, Bukele was called the coolest dictator in the worlds and the philosopher king while he suspends certain civil freedoms to go after his country gangs.

This has won over the anger of international human rights organizations, which allege large -scale abuses in its repression against crime. But it also earned him popularity inside Salvador; Bukele, 43, won the re -election last year by a landslide.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

