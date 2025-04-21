International
Today's Nap Racing Tips Table in the UK and Ireland
NAPS & TIPSTER TIME CRS level steak probability KINTURK Kalanisi
D Express, Melissa Jones
17:00
fair
+34.121
Panda boy
Jersey Evening Post, Rory Paddock
17:00
fair
+28.981
doesn't exist
Racing Post, RP grade
14:35
plum
+23.165
Staffard
Morning Star, Pa Lingdon
15:50
fair
+22.594
Dickens
Star, Jason Heavyy
16:55
plum
+17.817
Northern view
Times, Rob Wright
16:05
Kemp
+11.671
Moel Arthur
Daily Mirror, News Boy
18:20
Kemp
+10.188
Crownboard
NORWICH EVENING News, Chris Connolly
14:55
Kemp
+9.091
I will
Irish Post, Carl Hadley
17:00
fair
+5.708
Another choice
William Hill Racing, Steve Mulington
17:00
fair
-0.285
Solsbury hill
Racing TV, score
14:05
fair
-4.365
Kitaro
Guardian,
16:05
Kemp
-5.15
Foolish
Yorkshire Evening Post, Lee Sobot
17:40
fair
-5.814
Bushman Pass
Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker
17:00
fair
-6.441
barley
Racing Post, North
16:15
class
-6.742
LAN TRI Lady
Racing Post, Funt
15:50
fair
-11.832
alien
Racing and soccer prospects, Andrew mount
14:55
Kemp
-13.984
Ambion view
SportingLife.com,
15:45
plum
-14.6817
JPR one
Scotsman, Glendale
14:35
plum
-16.825
Champagnesuperover
Bettinggods.com,
14:13
fknm
-20.1486
Manalishi
Sunday Telegraph, Whistler
17:55
Chep
-20.582
isolation
Mouth Switch Star, Matt Foley
17:00
fair
-20.817
KUNTURC KINTI
Ireland Herald, Ian Joran
17:00
fair
-21.618
West Port Cove
Daily Record, Garry Owen
14:35
plum
-22.026
I will
Sunday Express,
17:00
fair
-22.098
Northern view
Daily Telegraph, Marlboro
16:05
Kemp
-23.172
Biopsy
Online mirror,
17:00
fair
-23.282
I will
Weekender, Sam Hardy
17:00
fair
-25.55
Hawkstone
West Country, Racing Post
16:44
Chep
-27.225
I love Olivia
insidetraxs.co.uk,
13:35
WOLV
-28.616
Haiti color
Scotland Sun, JIM Delahunt
17:00
fair
-29.1795
plant
Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow
14:55
Kemp
-29.6
Crownboard
PuntersLounge.com, Brigade
14:55
Kemp
-30.287
St. Sam
East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbryde
16:20
fair
-30.358
Norn Iron
Sports time, Jeffrey Ross
15:10
plum
-33.6356
excellent
Sunday Mail, Robon
15:45
plum
-34.309
Heartwood
Daily Post, Mercury
16:20
fair
-36.031
Usstath
Racing Post, Postdata
13:55
class
-38.4
Now is time
Irish sun,
17:00
fair
-38.56
Biopsy
Ireland Field, Lori Delaji
17:00
fair
-40.091
JPR one
Racing Post, Spotlight
14:35
plum
-40.276
Lady Sleep
Racing app, computeForm
16:19
plum
-40.8415
Indigo sky
PicksFromthepaddock.co.uk,
17:08
fknm
-40.977
Another choice
Racing post on nose
17:00
fair
-47.343
Haiti color
Ben Morgan
17:00
fair
-47.796
KUNTURC KINTI
I, Jon Freeman
17:00
fair
-49.967
West Port Cove
Sun, Temple Gate
14:35
plum
-51.2
Cruyff turn
Yorkshire Post, Duke
15:40
class
-53.145
Better day in the future
WREXHAM Leader, Ross Shepherd
17:00
fair
-53.494
I will
Irish Daily Star, Brian Plana
17:00
fair
-66.033
Panda boy
Sheffield Star, Fortunatus
17:00
fair
-67.594
I will
Daily Star Sunday, Moore Style
17:00
fair
-68.419
Dignity
Liverpool Eco, Chris Light
17:00
fair
-71.239
Best king
Tipmantips.com, Tipman tip
16:05
Kemp
-74.488
Teddy Blue
Racing Post, Lambourn
14:35
plum
-76.44
That's a paste
MyRacing.com, Adrian Wall
14:35
plum
-87.725
|
Sources
2/ https://news.paddypower.com/horse-racing/2025/04/20/nap-of-the-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mongphone Sayadaw, the shooting round for earthquake victims
- The Turkish chief exercises Easter wishes to Christians
- DHL suspends high value American deliveries
- China's Sun retains Kroon, the Brazilian Calderano makes History-Xinhua
- Donald Trumps Gaza Plan is launching pressure on his favorite dictator
- For us, Canada falls in World Hockey World Championship – Team Canada
- Pti Bajaur Workers Protest Protest to put pressure for the release of Imran, other leaders – Journal
- Mens Tennis wins ACC Championship – Stanford Cardinal
- Democrat plays “checkers” while GOP plays “Grand Theft Auto”
- Pope Francis bless the Passovers and fills JD Vance
- immensity
- Honorary to speak to PM Modi, visit India by the end of the year: Musk | India News