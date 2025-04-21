Today's Nap Racing Tips Table in the UK and Ireland





NAPS & TIPSTER TIME CRS level steak probability KINTURK Kalanisi

D Express, Melissa Jones

17:00

fair

+34.121

Panda boy

Jersey Evening Post, Rory Paddock

17:00

fair

+28.981

doesn't exist

Racing Post, RP grade

14:35

plum

+23.165

Staffard

Morning Star, Pa Lingdon

15:50

fair

+22.594

Dickens

Star, Jason Heavyy

16:55

plum

+17.817

Northern view

Times, Rob Wright

16:05

Kemp

+11.671

Moel Arthur

Daily Mirror, News Boy

18:20

Kemp

+10.188

Crownboard

NORWICH EVENING News, Chris Connolly

14:55

Kemp

+9.091

I will

Irish Post, Carl Hadley

17:00

fair

+5.708

Another choice

William Hill Racing, Steve Mulington

17:00

fair

-0.285

Solsbury hill

Racing TV, score

14:05

fair

-4.365

Kitaro

Guardian,

16:05

Kemp

-5.15

Foolish

Yorkshire Evening Post, Lee Sobot

17:40

fair

-5.814

Bushman Pass

Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker

17:00

fair

-6.441

barley

Racing Post, North

16:15

class

-6.742

LAN TRI Lady

Racing Post, Funt

15:50

fair

-11.832

alien

Racing and soccer prospects, Andrew mount

14:55

Kemp

-13.984

Ambion view

SportingLife.com,

15:45

plum

-14.6817

JPR one

Scotsman, Glendale

14:35

plum

-16.825

Champagnesuperover

Bettinggods.com,

14:13

fknm

-20.1486

Manalishi

Sunday Telegraph, Whistler

17:55

Chep

-20.582

isolation

Mouth Switch Star, Matt Foley

17:00

fair

-20.817

KUNTURC KINTI

Ireland Herald, Ian Joran

17:00

fair

-21.618

West Port Cove

Daily Record, Garry Owen

14:35

plum

-22.026

I will

Sunday Express,

17:00

fair

-22.098

Northern view

Daily Telegraph, Marlboro

16:05

Kemp

-23.172

Biopsy

Online mirror,

17:00

fair

-23.282

I will

Weekender, Sam Hardy

17:00

fair

-25.55

Hawkstone

West Country, Racing Post

16:44

Chep

-27.225

I love Olivia

insidetraxs.co.uk,

13:35

WOLV

-28.616

Haiti color

Scotland Sun, JIM Delahunt

17:00

fair

-29.1795

plant

Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow

14:55

Kemp

-29.6

Crownboard

PuntersLounge.com, Brigade

14:55

Kemp

-30.287

St. Sam

East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbryde

16:20

fair

-30.358

Norn Iron

Sports time, Jeffrey Ross

15:10

plum

-33.6356

excellent

Sunday Mail, Robon

15:45

plum

-34.309

Heartwood

Daily Post, Mercury

16:20

fair

-36.031

Usstath

Racing Post, Postdata

13:55

class

-38.4

Now is time

Irish sun,

17:00

fair

-38.56

Biopsy

Ireland Field, Lori Delaji

17:00

fair

-40.091

JPR one

Racing Post, Spotlight

14:35

plum

-40.276

Lady Sleep

Racing app, computeForm

16:19

plum

-40.8415

Indigo sky

PicksFromthepaddock.co.uk,

17:08

fknm

-40.977

Another choice

Racing post on nose

17:00

fair

-47.343

Haiti color

Ben Morgan

17:00

fair

-47.796

KUNTURC KINTI

I, Jon Freeman

17:00

fair

-49.967

West Port Cove

Sun, Temple Gate

14:35

plum

-51.2

Cruyff turn

Yorkshire Post, Duke

15:40

class

-53.145

Better day in the future

WREXHAM Leader, Ross Shepherd

17:00

fair

-53.494

I will

Irish Daily Star, Brian Plana

17:00

fair

-66.033

Panda boy

Sheffield Star, Fortunatus

17:00

fair

-67.594

I will

Daily Star Sunday, Moore Style

17:00

fair

-68.419

Dignity

Liverpool Eco, Chris Light

17:00

fair

-71.239

Best king

Tipmantips.com, Tipman tip

16:05

Kemp

-74.488

Teddy Blue

Racing Post, Lambourn

14:35

plum

-76.44

That's a paste

MyRacing.com, Adrian Wall

14:35

plum

-87.725

