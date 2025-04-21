



The American vice-president of the city of Vatican (AP), JD Vance, briefly met Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange greetings of Easter, after having taken a long-distance entanglement on the migrant deportation plans of the administration of Trump.

Francis, who recalls an almost deadly fight of pneumonia, received Vance in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lives. The 88-year-old pope offered Catholic vice-president three chocolate Easter eggs for vances three young children, who did not attend, as well as a tie and rosaries of the Vatican.

I know you didn't feel good, but it's good to see you in better health, told Vance to the Pope. Thank you for seeing me.

Motorcade vances entered the city of the Vatican through a side door while the Easter mass was celebrated on Place Saint-Peters. Francis had delegated the celebration of mass to another cardinal.

The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the Domus Santa Marta to exchange greetings from Easter.

The vances office said that the vice-president had expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for having invited him to meet on Easter Sunday and for the hospitality that the Vatican has extended to his family.

I pray for you every day, said Vance by farewell to Francis. May God bless you.

In all, Motorcade vances was on the Vatican territory for 17 minutes. The vice-president then joined his family for Easter mass in St. Paul outside the walls, one of the four pontifical basilicas of Rome. The vances visited the tomb of the apostle Saint-Paul which was there.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and the Pope has grown strongly on the migration and Trump administrations plan to expel the mass migrants. Francis has made the care of migrants a characteristic of its papacy.

A few days before being hospitalized in February, Francis castigated the expulsion plans, warning that they would deprive migrants from their inherent dignity. In a letter to the American bishops, Francis also seemed to respond directly to Vance for affirming that Catholic doctrine justified such politicians.

Vance recognized Francis' criticism but said that he would continue to defend his opinions. During an appearance on February 28 at the national breakfast of Catholic prayer in Washington, Vance did not add up the question specifically but called himself a Catholic and recognized that there are things on the faith that I do not know.

Vance met the Secretary of State of the Vatican on Saturday, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

Vances Office said that he and Parolin discussed their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the fate of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and the president prevails over the commitment to restore world peace.

The Vatican, for his part, said that there was an exchange of opinions, including migrants and refugees and current conflicts.

The Holy See responded with caution to the Trump administration while seeking to continue its productive relations in accordance with its tradition of diplomatic neutrality. He expressed his alarm in the face of the repression of administrations against migrants and cuts in international aid while insisting on peaceful resolutions for wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

___

The coverage of the Associated Press Religion receives support through APS collaboration with conversation in the United States, with the financing of Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/pope-vance-us-migration-c9fc577cabff138de7bd8026133994fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos