DHL suspends high value American deliveries





DHL Express suspends deliveries to the United States worth more than $ 800 (603) due to a “significant increase” of administrative customs formalities after the introduction of Donald Trump's new tariff regime.

The delivery giant said that it would temporarily stop the shipments of companies in all countries to American consumers on Monday “until further notice”.

He added that business shipping will continue, “although they can also face delays”.

Previously, packages of a value of up to $ 2,500 could enter the United States with a minimum of paperwork, but due to more strict customs checks that came into force alongside Trump prices earlier this month, the threshold was lowered.

DHL said that the change “has caused an increase in formal customs of customs, which we manipulate 24 hours a day.

He said that even if he tried to “increase and manage this increase, expeditions worth more than $ 800, whatever the origin, can undergo delays of several days”.

The company said that it would always deliver plans of less than $ 800, which can be sent to the United States with a minimum of checks.

But the White House should suppress deliveries of less than $ 800 – in particular those sent from China and Hong Kong – on May 2, when it closes an escape allowing low value packages to enter the United States without incurring functions.

The deletion of the so -called “minimis” rule will have an impact

Shein and Temu both warned that they will increase prices “due to the recent changes in global trade rules and prices”.

The Trump administration said that “many sender” in China “hide illicit substances and hide the real content of the expeditions sent to the United States through misleading shipping practices”.

In an exhaustive order, the White House said that the measures aimed to “attack the supply chain in synthetic opioids” which said “playing an important role in the synthetic opioid crisis in the United States”.

Beijing has said that fentanyl opioid is an “American problem” and that China had the strictest drug policies in the world.

Last week, Hongkong Post said that he suspended the packages sent to the United States by sea and, from April 27, would stop accepting parcels intended for America.

He said: “The United States is unreasonable, intimidating and imposing prices improperly.”

