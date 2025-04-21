Iran's American talks should collapse





An Israeli non -governmental source has recently been maintained with a senior American official who said that Israel did not need to fear that progress be made in talks between the American envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian representatives on the Iranian nuclear program.

According to the American official, quoted by the Israeli source, the White House maintains that President Donald Trump remains fully aware of the serious threat posed by Iran. The manager stressed that Trump is led to negotiations in his own way and knows exactly what he is doing.

Although the recent talks of talks between the United States and Iran have shown progress, the US official has assessed that talks are likely to collapse in a few weeks when the complete scope of American requests is presented. The Israeli source said that the Americans had not abandoned initial requests from the Trump administration: dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure after the Libyan model, interrupting the development of ballistic missiles and ceasing the activities of Iranian terrorist organizations through the Middle East.

Iranian magazine before the discussions of us-Iran. Photo: EPA

“We have to let Trump manage the situation as he judges.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi is expected to participate at a distance on Monday in a conference organized by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP), a leading reflection group based in Washington. Its appearance comes in the middle of the advanced nuclear talks with the United States.

Araghchi should speak practically with the journalist winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Steve Coll. After discussions in Rome on Saturday, the two parties announced that for the first time, the working level teams would meet this week to solve key problems. The next series of talks is expected to take place in Muscat in the coming days, with the participation of Araghchi and the US presidential shipment Steve Witkoff.

