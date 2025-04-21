



Beijing China warned on Monday that she would retaliate against countries that cooperate with the United States in a way that compromises Beijing's interests because the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world threatens to embroider other nations.

China's warning comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump has planned to use pricing negotiations to put pressure on American partners to limit their relations with China. Trump this month has interrupted significant price increases on other countries for 90 days, while doing hiking tasks on Chinese goods at 145%.

“China is firmly opposed to a party reaching an agreement at the expense of the interests of China. If this occurs, China will not accept it and resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures,” said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, according to a translation of CNBC.

The ministry has warned of the risk for all countries once international trade returns to the “jungle law”.

The declaration also sought to throw China as willing to work with all parties and to “defend international fairness and justice”, while describing American actions as “abused prices” and “unilateral intimidation”.

In a evolution towards a more difficult position this month, China retaliated against American rates with 125% samples on imports of American goods. Beijing has also limited exports of critical minerals and has put several American companies, mostly smaller on black lists that restrict their ability to work with Chinese companies.

Analysts do not expect the United States and China to conclude an agreement anytime soon, although Trump said Thursday that it expected an agreement to be concluded in the next three to four weeks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia last week during his first trip abroad in 2025. In the official Chinese readings of his meetings with the leaders of the three countries, XI called for joint efforts to oppose prices and “unilateral intimidation”.

Since Trump imposed prices on China during his first mandate, the Asian country has increased its trade with Southeast Asia, now the largest Chinese trading partner on a regional basis. The United States remains the largest trading partner in China in one country.

Last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce replaced its first international commercial negotiator with Li Chenggang, who also became a minister and was ambassador of the country to the World Trade Organization. China has filed a complaint against the United States with the WTO on Trump's latest pricing increases.

Weekly analysis and ideas for Asian's greatest economy in your reception box Subscribe now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/21/china-to-retaliate-against-nations-that-work-with-us-to-isolate-beijing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos