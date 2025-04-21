Last of Us adjusts Jasels Controversial Death Dupduss du Game





Spoilers to come for this week episode of The Last of Us, through the valley.

So now you know what the last of us: the players in Part II have been planning for years. Even if you entered the episode of this week without familiarity with source equipment, you might have an idea that something big came on the coverage of the overview in the period of the new season. In particular, the new character Abby, played in the HBO adaptation of Kaitlyn Dever, was often considered to be controversial, referring to a little drum which started when the game was deployed in 2020. Thanks to the valley, he arrives at the heart of why: established to be revenge, the daughter of surgery, who was beaten (Pedro Pascal) killed in the clign Bloody pulp before executing it without ceremonies while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) look helpless with the touch. For viewers who enter the cold scene, death should be a shock, especially like a little two episodes in the season. But for the players, Jels Killing is the red wedding threshold of adaptation, a horizon of events they knew how to arrive and were morbid to see how everyone would react there. (Speaking of Game of Thrones, how many times Pascal die for HBO?)

The end of Joes also arrives at the start of the game, just under two hours in what ends up being around 25 hours of play. As with any adaptation, it is interesting to observe the differences inside and to be carried out at the time, and the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann showrunners (who also co-produced the game) chose to modify is particularly interesting. To start, there is no battle made in Jackson in source equipment, which closely contains action with the main characters. In the show, Joel is with Dina when he meets Abby and her group of old fireflies; In the game, he is with Tommy (played in the adaptation of Gabriel Luna). More specifically, we also see Abby ending Jaels' life in the episode, his golf club stem slide on his neck like a cake, in a more punitive way than the original, which chose to make the murder as a silhouette on the periphery of the coup. All these choices are quite minor in the large scheme of history, but each subtle sample changes to the interiority of all these characters as they advance in the story.

So why controversy? Analyzing the sons of all discourse is always a slippery task, but the fundamental noise came from a vocal corner of the games' base of the games that complained of feeling betrayed by the death of Jelss. After spending hours at hours of the last of us: the part I playing Joel, experimenting with his trauma and his arc of subsequent pseudoredemission, then spending years after wondering how HED developed in part II, they felt his vile death that had made the character and their own Sales emotional trips. Parties of the online response also included nuances of good nonsense of the cultural culture of Gamergate; In places, the two constituencies overlapped. Some were apparently arranged by the representation of Abby in the game: quite simply, it was designed with the physique of a wrestler, and I don't have to tell you how certain bingles do not like to look at a woman with attributes that they traditionally associate with a man. There were other components of bigotry in play: a trans factors character much later in history, as well as the fact that Ellie is queer, a trait established in Left Behind, a complementary chapter in part I which was also incorporated into the first season of the shows. The Video Fandom has historically presented poisonous wings of extremism, and online vitriol has become so bad that the actor in Abby's voice and the interpreter of motion capture, Laura Bailey, began to receive death threats, some even targeting her newborn son.

Irony is that stimulating hate feelings is a key aspect of part IIS of the underlying project. Druckmann had led part I to be on the universal and distorted nature of love, a subject of discussion postponed to adaptation and he subsequently framed the continuation around an interest in exploring the oppositional feeling of tribalism. So Joel Dirty is at the heart of how history wants you to feel, and Abby becomes the ship by which the project questions the public relationship with feeling. The game mainly does this by making you play as Abby, first in the opening section when you initially fell in its place without context, then long after looking at the cutscene where she kills Joel. To make yourself play as an antagonist is supposed to disturb your feeling of being an antagonist, but the players must still be actively present in the thorny dissonance of embodying a character who committed an action which they despised before being able to arrive on the other side of this emotion. This is not a movement available for the show, but television has many other ways to have you sympathize with the characters previously presented as bad guys, just watch Game of Thrones. Casting Dever, a large interpreter in a reliable way, goes very far, and the series has already built more scenes around Abby, even very early in his story.

There are legitimate criticisms to explore in terms of where the last of us: the IIS part finally goes, and I am curious to see what Mazin and Druckmann adjustments will make to account (or not) for them, but ended up arriving. For the moment, I am more interested in the way in which this adaptation seems to amplify the emotions of the game, which generally stands out in its narration. Ramseys Ellie is more petulant, abrasive and reckless compared to the original performance of Ashley Johnsons of the character. The Mazins script makes priery teenage rebellion more explicit, thus accentuating the friction between Ellie and Joel, which in source equipment is more ambiguous for much longer. Even Jaels' interior disorders are made more explicit in the show, which makes him remove in his first scene with Gail, the postapocalyptic therapist played by a formidable Catherine Ohara. But all the controversy around the way history is a bad service by making him be killed so violently and ignorately by Abby? Don't worry. In fact, some players now complain that DEVER is not as torn as the original Abby, illustrating how, with regard to the whims of the bases of fans, there is a limit to the extent to which you should worry.

