Pedro Pascal is in season 2 “more than people think”





Spoilers to come for the second episode of The Last of Us Season 2.

He is the last of Pedro Pascal.

During the second episode of The Last of US Season 2 (which was broadcast on Sunday April 20), the HBO drama winning Emmy made its darkest and most shocking movement to date: he killed his main character and his biggest star, Joel (Pedro Pascal).

During a pre-season interview with The Post, the co-creator Craig Mazin compared him when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was killed on Game of Thrones.

If you look at Game of Thrones, like everyone else, I was so shocked when Ned Stark was cut off. I couldn't believe it, Mazin said the post exclusively. “This incident never disappears,” he added, “suggesting that the presence of Jaels will continue to be felt in the series in a similar way.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us”. Liane Hentscher / HBO Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” Season 2. Liane Hentscher / HBO

Mazin continued, therefore, [Ned Stark’s] The character is there, on this first season [of ‘Game of Thrones’]Until the last moments of the last because it informs everything. It changes everyone and people come back to this story again and again.

Based on a popular video game of the same name, the last of us takes place in the dystopian future where the company has broken down, there are zombie type creatures, and the smuggler of Gruff, Joel (Pascal), formed a pseudo father / daughter relationship with the teenage girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Joel was killed by the new character of season 2, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

He had already killed Abby's father during his efforts to protect Ellie. So Abby killed Joel as revenge. After Joel saved her life, she stabbed him in the neck while Ellie looked, crying. Ironically, since Abby killed Joel as revenge for him killing his father, Ellie then swore that she would kill Abby and his friends, like a revenge for them killing Joel.

Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” season 2. Liane Hentscher / HBO Francesca Orsi, Neil Druckmann, Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Craig Mazin, Casey Bloys, Carolyn Strauss Hbo's “The Last of Us” Season Two Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 Hollywood, California. FilmMagic for HBO

For this reason, Abby is a polarizing character.

When asked if Mazin and his co-creator Neil Druckmann took action to ensure that viewers do not like Abby, said Mazin, people go and will not like things. It's very good. Neil and I did not really want to do anything to, let's say, respond to comments as much as strengthen this character in this support, which requires different things.

He explained that in video games, people are playing as Abby, so you rightly connect to her, because you are her. You try to keep alive with her, as you move her.

Mazin added: “Well, this is not the case for us in the show. So, from the start, we thought it was important for people to know, who is it? What does she want? What happened to him?

When asked if he was concerned about the loss of Big Star programs in Pascal, Mazin told post, I am a big fan of Game of Thrones. And I always had the impression that the star of Game of Thrones was Game of Thrones. And so many characters have entered, and so many characters have died. And, if you were watching our first season, my God, people died on the left and right. Some people died within 20 minutes.

Director Craig Mazin attends the first of season two of the season two West End on April 10, 2025 in London, England in England. Getty Images Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us”. Liane Hentscher / HBO

He explained that, in his opinion, “history, the world which is the star.

But, Mazin also teased that despite Jaels' death, he and Ellie spend a lot of time together in this season that people do not think so.

Season 2 of the last of us resumed five years after the events of season 1.

Since the relationship between Joel and Ellie was the heart of the show in season 1, when asked what the heart of the show is after Joel left, said Mazin, always the relationship between Joel and Ellieit [is] The kind of thing that is present through everything. Even when they are not together on the screen … The things that happened with them during this season overthrow and resonate through everything.

He said it shows in Ramseys' performance, where he could say that for the absence of Pascals, the missing were real.

The creator said that when Ramsey acts in scenes without Pascal, it's not only, I want to be here with Joel at the moment. It's also like, hey, I would like to be here with Pedro at the moment. This kind of link between them is so remarkable.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal during the first of Los Angeles of season 2 of “The Last of Us” held at TCL Chinese Theater Imax on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Mega Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us”. Hbo

Jaels Death may not surprise many viewers, because he also performed in the successful video games on which the program is based. It is one of the widely known open cultures.

For me and for Neil, weren't so concerned about people to know something. Or, something that happens in the show that happened in the game, and the people who are going, oh, well, yes, I knew it '' said Mazin.

“Because weren't really a mystery; It is not a whodunit. What this show concerns are relationships. ”

The writer and producer of Chernobyl winner of the Emmy Emmy added, and therefore the question is how will we live an event that occurs in the show through a relationship? What does this mean for these people in the future? Not just for this season. Assuming things are going well, for some seasons to come.

Pedro Pascal during the first of Los Angeles of season 2 of “The Last of Us”, TCL Chinese Theater, California, March 25, 2025. Thompson | Broadimage / Shutterstock

The last of us has already been renewed for a season 3.

When they were asked how many seasons he sees the show continue to particularly the loss of Pascal Mazin, we certainly know where it ends, and we know that it ends. It is therefore not supposed to be, and now in the 12th season of the last of us. It doesn't happen. So, according to the way he landed, [there will be] One more certain season but perhaps one more, beyond that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/20/entertainment/the-last-of-us-creator-craig-mazin-on-that-shocking-death-pedro-pascal-is-in-season-2-more-than-people-might-think/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos