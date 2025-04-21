“The Last of Us” season 2: How does Joel's death in the show compare himself to the game?





It's official: Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) died in the last of us, and the show will never be the same again.

The last season 2, episode 2, addresses the last most crucial (and notorious) sequence of part II, in which Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever) kills Joel while a helpless Ellie (Bella Ramsey) looks. Just like in the game, the scene is as heartbreaking as it is brutal. But as is the case in any adaptation, there are several key differences compared to the source material. So how does Joel's death in the show accumulate until his death in the game? Let's decompose it.

Dina is not with Joel in the game. Tommy is.

One of the biggest differences between Joel's death in the game and the show is who is with him when he dies. In the game, he is with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), but in the show, he is with Dina (Isabela Merced). Tommy remains in Jackson, where he helps defend the city against a horde of infects (an exhibition sequence only).

Although Tommy and Dina are cold for the real death of Joel, the change between who accompanied Joel to Abby's hiding place could have massive consequences for the show in the future. The game sees Tommy Hunt Abby to take revenge shortly after the murder, but the infected attack against Jackson – not to mention his young son only – Show -Oly – could he change his priorities? Meanwhile, Dina's presence at the death of Joel could still strengthen her link with Ellie, because the two are both undeniably traumatized by experience.

Joel actually learns who is Abby in the series.

Part of the mystery of the last of us, part II, consists in discovering who is Abby and why she wanted to kill Joel, something that you only learn when you play in the second half of the game. (When he asks her who she is before killing him in the game, his only answer is “Guess.”)

However, the last of us, season 2, does not waste time giving us an damaged course of Abby. She questions Joel to attack fireflies at Salt Lake City. She monologues about Joel killing her father. She even drops clues to the militia she joined in Seattle.

The last of us laid the foundations for Abby d'Abby d'Abby d'Abby from episode 1, with his introductory scene of the Graves des Fireflies. This early knowledge works as a way to strengthen sympathy for it earlier in the series than in the game, allowing us to better understand your motivations from the start.

The game is very intentional in its omission of these motivations, so this is not a case of a version of the story being “better” than the other. Instead, this is just a case of each version with a different project when it comes to representing Abby. For the game, she is a threat until we learned to sympathize with her playing like her. The show wants to build this empathy earlier, while presenting Joel's death as a specific consequence of his actions in Salt Lake City.

A bonus to learn the background of Abby so early is that we can watch Joel Process that the events of the final of season 1 finally catch him. It is a heartbreaking conclusion of its history, but it also seems inevitable.

This last golf swing is a little different.

A few moments from the last of us, Part II, are as memorable – or as traumatic – as the bloody “Thunk” of Abby winning his murder on Joel. The show opts for a different approach to Joel's latest moments. Abby is still moaning with a golf club, but when Ellie arrives, the club is broken. It is a simple image, but it says a lot about the measurement of the damage that Abby inflicted.

With the broken golf club, Abby chooses to finish Joel by stabbing him through the neck with the broken tree. It is a blow to kill knotted in its own right, with the silence of flesh and the whistling of Joel's last breath evoking the same feeling as this bad “Thunk”: a total and complete devastation.

New episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere on HBO and Max Sunday at 9 p.m. HE.

