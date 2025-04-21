How does Jaels Death in the last of us season two differs from video games





Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the last season of season two.

The last of us, season two, left fans of the television show an emotional wreck with potentially one of the most shocking deaths in the history of recent television.

The spectacle acclaimed by criticism and multi-lords follows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, who try to survive the post-apocalyptic United States caused by a fatal mortal fungal infection.

Tragically, however, Pascals Journey, or at least Jaels Journey, violently ended in a disappearance whose fans of the video game would have been too aware. Perhaps the most shocking, the death of Joes was in the hands of any of the infected but by other humans.

Who is Abby and the fireflies?

If you remember the end of the first season, Joel saved Bella, who would be sheltered from deadly infection, the radical militia group, the fireflies who intended to carry out a surgical procedure on her to find a remedy.

Open image in the gallery

Pedro Pascal, on the left, and Bella Ramsey in the final of season one of The Last of Us (HBO)

Joel killed a lot of people during his rescue mission, one of whom was the father of the character of Kaitlyn Devers Abby, who is now looking to take revenge, promising: when we kill him, we are slowly killing it.

In episode one, viewers were briefly presented in Abby and a group of surviving fireflies at their base in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the end of the episode, which is now five years after Jaels attacked the fireflies, the group reappears after having traveled the desert to Jackson's refuge, Wyoming, where Joel, Bella and many other residents.

How does Joel die in video games?

Like the television show, Joes Death performs early in the history of the last of us, Part II.

On patrol, Joel and his brother Tommy save a stranger, Abby, from a horde of the infected. Safety leaves, they arrive in an old house which is used as an outpost by Abbyy Group, which is now named the Washington Liberation Front.

Once back inside, the atmosphere changes when Joel officially shows up. You act as if you have heard of us or something, he said in response to tension.

Without hesitation, Abby shoots Joel with a leg with a hunting rifle while Tommy is knocked out by other members of the group.

Now helpless, Joel asks who are Abby and the others. Although she never tells her, there is a clue that Joel knows their true identity and is ready to accept his fate, saying to the group: why don't you say whatever the speech you repeated and end it.

Rather than getting Joel again, Abby decides to beat him brutally over his head with a golf club.

Meanwhile, Ellie and her girlfriend Dina are now looking for the missing Joel and Tommy. Ellie manages to find the outpost, but before she could save, Joel is overwhelmed and beaten by the other members of the WLF. Pinned on the ground, Ellie witnesses Jaels to blow while Abby rains a last deadly blow on her head with the golf club.

Open image in the gallery

A scene from the last of us part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive)

An unconscious Ellie, who was spared by the WLF, is then awakened by Dina who takes her, she and Tommy, who was also spared, back in security.

How does the death of Joes differ in the show?

The episode deviates from the game in its large room, which revolves around an assault against the city of Jackson by a mass of infects. In the game, the city itself is never besieged.

Abby and the meeting of his group with Joel, however, take place in a similar way to the game. As in the match, Abby shoots Joel on the leg before torturing him with a golf club.

The character of Dever is presented more with sympathy at this stage of the series than in the game, Abby gave a new dialogue justifying his actions and discussing his moral code.

Joel The possible Eambutuction is also slightly modified from the game, with Abby outing the point of a golf club broken directly in Joel's head, rather than beating it to death.

The second season of the last of the United States is broadcast on Sunday at 9 p.m. HE on Max in the United States and Sky Atlantic and now every Monday at 2 am BST in the United Kingdom

