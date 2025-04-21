



The last of us

Credit: HBO

I will have such aperties from you both, that everyone is going – I will do such things, – what they are, however I do not know: but they will please the terrors of the earth.

~ King Lear

The last of us just dropped one of the most horrible and devastating episodes of television that I have seen for a very long time, and even if I knew it was fine, it was not an easy watch. Not from this Negan baseball bat scene in The Walking Dead, we attended such an act of brutality in the stomach on the small screen. Frankly, I could have passed. Spoilers to come.

Also note: as a player of the video game franchise, I will discuss what this episode made me feel in the game and on my feelings about the game after this junction. I don't spoil anything specific, but I'm talking about the nature of the game and the way I think it could translate into the show.

I have to give it to HBO and the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann showrunners: they were quite loyal to the video game this episode. And it was, without a doubt, an extraordinary hour of television. I was reminded, in large part, the feelings that I felt the first time that I watched Abby Tuer Joel when the last of us, part II, fell for the first time. It is different to watch him play in a television show than a game, although both were deep of horrible violence and loss.

Loss of life, of one thing. The loss of a great character in Joel. And the loss of something else, perhaps even worse: my reason to worry about this story. I know I'm not alone among the players when I say that. For many of us, the brutal and shocking and premature death of Joel was a dealbreaker. The fact that the game asked us to be empathy with Abby, whose avenging slaughter is so devoid of something like humanity, even more upset me.

And I haven't changed my feelings about it in the intermediate years. The show also did not give me a reason to have a change of heart. Abby is cruel and violent and petty. Shes a Monster, much more than Joel. More than the beast that penetrated which crosses the defenses of Jackson Holes below (in a battle scene that arrives well in a minute). It is entirely and completely irremediable. I played until the end of the last of us, Part II and I have never changed my mind on this front. The show makes a very, very good job reminding me why.

The last of us

Credit: HBO

Kaitlyn Dever does a fantastic job to give life to this monster. While I watched her run from the horde of Cordycepts, while they broke against the fence of the chain and crawled after her, I said to myself: if only one had bitten it at that time. If only the Shed had been devoured before Joel showed up to save her life. I mean, what kind of monster is saved by a man and then attracts him to death under false pretexts?

Maybe it's just the way this story is written that bothers me so much. Doctor Joel Killed was just one without a face no one in the first season and the first match. He was about to take the life of a fourteen year old child innocent. I have no sympathy for this man. I have sympathy for her daughter, before she made her life take revenge on a man whom she never even disturbs to ask her why? “”

There is a certain bitter irony by looking at Ellie, now aged 19, asks Jaels' life. How old was she when her father was killed by Joel. Of course, Joel just put a ball in his brain and he did it to save his adoptive daughter. Abby takes his time. She shoots him in the knee with a hunting rifle, then orders one of his lackeys to fix a tourniquet so that he does not bleed. She beat Joel with a golf case and then with her fists. As Elly presents himself, her face is a bloody and bruised disorder. Abby's friends are nervous, even disgusted at this stage, horrified by his capacity for violence. Well, they haven't seen half of them, and they certainly did not see the last of Ellie.

The last of us

Credit: HBO

I would like to be able to take more pleasure in the history of the following revenge. You are all dead! Ellie them shouts on it, sobbing on the ground, while Abby sticks the broken golf club through Jaels Neck. Well, this is the price you pay for revenge. This is the story now. This is what happens. Revenge is a curse for all those involved. Joel took the easy solution.

I knew it was going, just like in Game of Thrones, I knew Ned Stark and the red marriage and the viper vs the mountain, but none of these elements is easy to look at, even when you know what happens. The difference is that these are stories that I appreciated, no matter how painful they were, but this one. . . This one is just ugly. It's just ugly and more ugly and not a lamb of joy, relief or love. All these things are only memories now.

I did not like this story when I played it in the video game and I don't like it now, but although the show has done to adapt the source material this episode. It was an objectively fantastic television, but I don't care that Joel left. Killing a main character is precarious work. If you do it correctly, you propel history forward. Ned Stark is an excellent example of a character whose death serves as a brilliant catalyst for all of the following. It is the incentive event, in many ways, for all Game of Thrones. But that? It is only nihilism. The last part of us is a masterpiece in many ways, an extraordinary technical achievement, but it is so dark. I remember how much I hated that (and how impressive he was) when he came out, after having loved the first game so much. Well, I suspect that I will not feel differently about the rest of the Hbos adaptation. It didn't have to be like that. But these are the breaks.

The Battle of Jackson Hole

The last of us

Credit: HBO

Speaking of Game of Thrones, the horde of Cordyceses attacks Jackson Hole and submerges the impressive defenses of the cities. It reminded me so much of the different battles of Game of Thrones that I half planned the King of the Night to appear, raise my arms and raise all the survivors slaughtered by the dead, their bright eyes with a pale and icy blue. If Jon Snow rushed to save Tommy from the Bloater.

It was certainly an epic and impressive battle, on a scale that I really did not expect from this series. It was exciting, frightening, well choreographed and clearly very expensive to film. But some things that work in games are poorly translated into a premium HBO show like this. Balloners are one of them. They had to put 100 laps in the Bloater, plus a complete reservoir of flame juice, and he barely dies. What could work in a fantastic show, or a Campy horror film, presents itself as strangely clumsy here. Out of space. He breaks down the wall as one of the giants beyond the wall, then travels the city with intention, to finally hunt Tommy in a barricade alley. I was not really worried during this scene, because a much more horrible act of violence took place in Abbys Lodge. And because the Bloater is such a cartoon monster compared to the largest horde, or the really frightening clicks that our heroes have encountered.

Overall, it was a great battle other than the silly bloater, and I would like to be able to say that I loved him as much as he deserved it, but I was distracted by my intense feelings towards Abby and by my own thoughts. I wonder how they will try to operate this work? Will they really try to make the public sympathize with Abby. . . After that? Are we really going to divide the rest of this season between Ellie and Abby and try to balance these two young women on the same moral field? I don't think it will work, both because Abby is so monstrous and because it is just a character strong enough to wear him alone. Without Joel. The first match and the first season worked because, as Ellie says this episode, Im Me, and Joel is Joel, and nothing will change that.

Well, nothing except the vanity of game directors, I suppose. But it's always due to writing, right? He is the real killer.

Eugenes Weed Station

I saved the least important bits for the end. Joel and Dina are on patrol, just like Ellie and Jesse. A big storm takes place and everyone is recalled, but it is so cold and nasty that Ellie and Jesse refer. Joel and Dina, well, they meet Abby. (A big change in relation to the game is that Dina is the one who reveals the identity of Jaels instead of Joel himself, which is a good change; the game made him look like an idiot).

In any case, Ellie and Jesse met in an old service station where Eugene pushed grass. We learned that Joel killed last week during the ridiculous therapy scene, and now discovered that it was by necessity because Eugen had been bitten. This is probably the last time that Ellie sees having fun or being happy or really having the opportunity to be truly carefree. She is enthusiastic about the pot, about the gas mask with the bang attached. It is still a little innocent, but not long. Perhaps in flashbacks, if they include them, adopt this version of Ellie well.

The last of us

Credit: HBO

Speaking of this, overall I liked Ellie much more this week than the last. She was not as Bratty or Odious, apart from a few short moments, and Bella Ramsey did an excellent job in this final scene, begging and pleading for Joel to get up, so that Abby does not kill him. It was a heartbreaking moment and I think she put a hell of a performance. Everyone has made this episode. Pedro Pascal does not have a lot of lines in the head of his death, but I absolutely frozen when he said to Abby de Simply Stfu and to pass him with that she only replied a stupid old man and telling him that he is not allowed to precipitate this. Because, you know, he tortured his father so that she could torture him. Or, uh, something. Abby is truly one of the clearest characters I have ever encountered in any work of fiction. Just repugnant.

So that's it. This is what the last of us is now. If you hoped for more comforting stories from Joel and Ellie surviving a terrifying apocalypse, you are unlucky. It is a story of revenge. Abby takes revenge, now Ellie can take a crack. And Tommy was a little built this episode as a Badass of Bonafide himself, which will certainly come into play while we are advancing. Because like Ellie, there is no way to let the death of her brothers remain unanswered.

It was a big episode and I hated that with passion. But I guess that's how I also felt for the game.

Read my criticism of the episode of the past few weeks here.

What did you think of this episode? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram, Bluesky or Facebook. Also make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel and follow me here on this blog. Register for my newsletter for more criticism and comments on entertainment and culture.

