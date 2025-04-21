



Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris has accused the incompetence of tax changes by conservatives.

Sawiris, Egypted Man and co -owner of Aston Villa, the British football club, has recently moved his resident from London to Italy and Abu Darbi on Financial Times, and has been looking down for a long time. Square) said in an interview with Mayfairs.

He said he decided to move abroad for 15 years in the UK because of the government's crackdown on non -Dominian residents announced by the former Tori administration.

Sawiris said you can't blame labor. This has made the most left -wing conservatives in history for 10 years.

The change, published by the conservative Jeremy Hunt, confirmed last fall by Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Rachel Reeves last fall, and the British residents who declared permanent houses have ended the tax system to avoid tax payment of foreign income and interests.

Sawiris is in a hurry of other wealthy individuals considering leaving or leaving the UK such as Steel Tycoon Lakshmi Mittal on April 6th.

Reeves was criticized for raising a series of taxes to solve UKS straight finances and helped meet the so -called fiscal rules to avoid interest rate on government debt.

Sawiris talked about Reeves. She acts on fiscal training as a margaret response. Otherwise, the UK would have a 7 %interest rate.

However, he warned that Reeves should be more accepted by wealthy businessmen, given that tax donations can play an important role in funding government services. He added that it would be difficult for many players to come back.

High net assets or wealthy entrepreneurs have options. She added that they should treat them as if they were the best customers. I do not know anyone who does not move in April or next April. [their children] I have something similar to school year.

ASTON VILLA is a Franke FIFE/AFP this month in the UEFA Champions League quasi -final finals with Getty Images lost in the total world with Paris Saint Germain

Sawiris also confirmed that the change in the inheritance tax introduced by labor also played an important role in the decision to give up British residents. Reeves used the budget in October to end the use of overseas trusts to avoid the UK inheritance tax to 40 %.

This change warns that if wealthy people die in England, half of their net assets will be dangerous.

On April 7, when the bus hits me [then] My family goes bankrupt because it has to pay 40 %of taxes because the asset is not a liquid. They must go through fire sales to pay the bill.

Sawiris, which Forbes was set for $ 9 billion in net assets, was the youngest son of Onsi Sawiris, who established a construction company in the 1950s and was now built as a large multinational company called Orascom Construction.

As the business grew, the family became diverse, entering the cement industry and expanding the operation from Egypt to other emerging markets.

The Sawiriss family, a Coptic Christian, aimed to prohibit the trip to the Muslim Brotherhood, and in the aftermath of the Arab uprising in 2012, he took power in Egypt.

The United Kingdom gave me a house when the Muslim Brotherhood came to Egypt. And I will always be in debt, he said. I'm watching my house, raising investments in Aston Villa, and expanding the stadium. And it did not change my love for this country.

He said his remarks were not cared for Britain, where three of his four children were born. His wife, Sherine, was a member of the American school board of American schools and attended by his children.

(LR) Nassef sawiris and Wesley Edens, Aston Villa Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC owner Getty Images

Leaving the British Taxpayer faces limitations on the time to spend every year for 90 days per year for 90 days per year for 90 days.

Sawiris will visit and attend Aston Villa based on Birmingham using some at that time. Despite his enthusiastic attempts in the second leg of the quarter-finals for Paris Saint-Germain, he left the Champions League.

The co -founder of the FORTRESS Investment Group, and the US billionaire WES EDENS, acquired 55 million dollars of clubs in 2018, rescued from the financial crisis and returned to the British football Premier League, and the team is now in the seventh place.

Sawiris and his partners have invested a lot in Football Club to improve their performance. However, the club has not yet profitable and has limited how many teams can lose by complying with the Premier League financial regulations to young players.

Sawiris complained that this rules were radius and prevented the challenger club from preventing the gap like Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Premier League increases the fact that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal should be provided for these people. But what makes the Premier League great is that Manchester United's hips are kicked by Manchester United.

Sawiris plans to head the capacity of Aston Villas Stadium at 50,000 seats as part of 100MN Investment Nick Potts/PA wire.

Asston Villa will see Sawiris an increase in the stadium's capacity from the current level of 42,000 to 50,000 seats as part of the plan to invest about 100mn more in the team. However, the development is pending by local officials who are conducting an expansion of rail links.

Last year, Sawiris played the NNS Group Family Office from Luxembourg to Abu Davi, where he became closely related to the rulers and became a rare outsider granted citizenship. He said last year that the advantage of Abu Dhabis included stable and effective governments and English laws without English weather.

Sawiris owns the board of directors, Aston Villa, and other members of the board of directors, SportSwear Group ADIDAS listed in the Netherlands through NNS.

Last year, Sawiris also joined the XRG Board of Directors, a company created by Abu Dhabis National Oil Company ADNOC to invest in Global Energy Assets.

Sawiris said his London office on the Phillips Art Gallery has been empty for the last few weeks. He moved more than 40 employees to Abu Dhabi.

them [my employees] It is not very difficult because it must be moved by 45 %tax reduction.

