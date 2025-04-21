



China threatened countermeasures on Monday against countries that “appease” the United States by concluding trade agreements with Washington at Beijing costs.

The warning follows a Bloomberg report that the United States plans to put pressure on nations to slow the trade with China if they want to avoid huge American prices on their exports announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The Trump administration says that dozens of nations wish to renegotiate trade to prevent new American penalties from taking effect, which would harm their exports to the greatest economy in the world.

The new prices were suspended for 90 days for all countries, with the exception of China, which faces American samples up to 145%. Beijing retaliated by increasing prices on American imports to 125%

What does China said?

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce published on Monday an insistent statement that “appeasement will not bring peace and that compromises will not be respected”.

The ministry warned other countries to put “temporary selfish interests to the detriment of others”, which, according to him, “would finally fail at both ends and would harm others”.

“China firmly opposes any party reaching an agreement [with the US] At the expense of the interests of China, “continued the press release.

The ministry added that Beijing “would resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures” against any nation acting in this way.

What China does to win Trump's trade war

Which countries are negotiating with the United States?

Earlier this month, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said nearly 50 countries approached him to try to avoid new prices, which, according to Trump, would approach huge imbalances between the United States and the rest of the world.

Several bilateral talks have been held since. Japan plans to raise imports of soy and rice to the United States as part of its agreement with Washington.

South Korea says that it has described a plan that would include new American liquefied natural gas purchases (LNG), as well as naval and pipeline joint ventures.

The president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te, did not offer any price as a basis for conferences, while Taiwanese companies provide American investments to soften the agreement.

Indonesia, on the other hand, said it planned to increase American imports of food and raw materials and reduce orders from other nations.

US vice-president JD Vance begins an official four-day visit to India on Monday while the two countries are working to challenge a trade agreement.

The European Union has interrupted reprisal prices out of 23 billion dollars in American imports to allow negotiations to continue.

Trump: China, the United States also in talks

Despite the worsening of rhetoric between Washington and Beijing, Trump last week said that talks with China on prices were also underway.

“Yes, we are talking to China,” Trump told journalists in the oval office. “I think we are going to get a very good deal with China.”

Beijing has not yet confirmed the talks and has promised to fight the “until the end” trade war.

China describes itself as a stable trading partner in the midst of the tariff war

How do countries balance the links of China, the United States?

If they remain in place, the new American prices allow China competitors, especially in Southeast Asia, increase manufacturing specifically for the American market.

Many of these countries have already benefited from the manufacturers of diversification of their supply chains far from China in recent years while the American-Chinese trade have worsened.

By concluding new energy agreements with the United States, Asian neighbors could also force China, the largest importer of global LNG, to rely on more expensive and less reliable sources.

But they must cross a fine driving, because most countries have been strongly dependent on trade with China in the past 20 years and are looking for new opportunities.

The ASEAN, the Southeast Asian Regional Bloc, has produced more than twice more trade with China ($ 975 billion) than with the United States ($ 398 billion) in 2024.

“The fact is that nobody wants to choose a team,” said Bo Zhengyuan, partner at Pleninum from Politician -based Cabinet based in China. “If the countries are strongly dependent on China in terms of investment, industrial infrastructure, know-how and technological consumption, I do not think they will buy American demands.”

Edited by Sean Sinico

