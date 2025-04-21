



A woman and a child pass in front of a banner welcoming the American vice-president JD Vance on Monday in a street in New Delhi, India. AP / AP legend

Switch the AP / AP legend

New Delhi’s US vice-president JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit while New Delhi seeks to avoid American prices, negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with Washington and strengthen links with the Trump administration.

Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his largely personal visit. The two leaders should have discussions on the bilateral links described in February when Modi met President Donald Trump in Washington.

The United States is the largest trading partner in India and the two countries are now taking negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement this year.

They set an ambitious objective more than to double their bilateral trade at $ 500 billion by 2030. If that was concluded, the trade agreement could considerably improve economic ties between the two countries and potentially also strengthen diplomatic links.

Vance’s first visit to New Delhi is involved in the context of Trump's pricing program now against most countries, including India. He also coincides with a rapid trade war between Washington and Beijing, which is the main rival in New Delhi in the region.

“We are very positive that the visit will give our bilateral bonds a boost,” said Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Randir Jaiswal last week.

Vance was greeted by a classical Indian dance performance after arriving at New Delhi Palam airport on Monday, after his visit to Rome, where he met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday. He is accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, whose parents are from India, as well as their children and officials of the American administration. The couple will visit historic sites in the cities of Jaipur and Agra.

US vice-president JD Vance and the second Lady Usha Vance arrive in New Delhi, India on Monday. Kenny Holston / AP / Pool the New York Times Hide Legend

Togle Legend Kenny Holston / AP / Pool the New York Times

India is a partner close to the United States and an important strategic ally in the fight against the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is also part of the Quad, which is made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia and is considered a counterweight to the expansion of China in the region. Trump is expected to attend a top of quad chiefs in India later this year.

Modi has established a good working relationship with Trump during his first mandate and the two leaders are likely to strengthen cooperation between their country.

He was among the first leaders to visit the United States and to speak with Trump after returning to the White House. During his visit, Modi praised a “mega partnership” with the United States and launched a negotiation process to minimize the possible repercussions of Trump prices.

The two leaders also declared that they were planning to develop their defense partnership, India reporting compliance with the Trump administration’s requests, saying that it would buy more oil, energy and defense equipment in the United States

Anyway, Trump has targeted India with a 26%tax, which has since been interrupted. However, he continued to call India an “pricing aggressor” and “pricing king”.

Trade negotiations are particularly urgent for New Delhi because they could be touched by Trump's reciprocal prices, especially in agriculture, processed foods, car components, high -end machines, medical equipment and jewelry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/21/g-s1-61541/vance-india-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos