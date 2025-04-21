



According to the new data from CIA (CIA), Gatwick is the worst airport in the UK due to a second -year flight delay.

After the APRIAN Traffic Control (ATC) continued to suffer, it was delayed on average more than 23 minutes to start at West West Sex Airport in 2024.

In 2023, the flight was almost 27 minutes delayed. Therefore, the busiest airport in England has improved.

One spokesman had a “powerful plan” to improve more in 2025, including a new method of separating aircraft in 2025, and tested to adjust the jet leg to a plane remotely.

They said, “It is the world's most efficient single -way airport, departing or arriving every 55 seconds.”

GATWICK has greatly influenced the lack of ATC employees in Europe and its own control tower last year, and suggested that the 2024 report of Royal Aeronautical Society can be partially proceeded due to infectious diseases.

The downside has reduced the number of employees due to the recession of traffic, and it could take up to three years to recruit and train new ATC workers.

Julia Lo Bue-SAID, the chief executive of the independent travel agent network, said that passengers should expect to be better than being trapped in the terminal for several hours without information or support.

The worst airport in the UK -delay -ranking in the UK

10-Cardiff Airport

Cardiff's average delay was 17 minutes 36 seconds.

9-Ruton Airport

Luton had an average delay of 17 minutes and 42 seconds by 2024.

This was improved in 2023 at almost 23 minutes of airport recording.

8-Bournemouth Airport

Bournemouth also saw improvement.

Despite the average recording delay of 17 minutes and 48 seconds, it showed an improvement of two and a half minutes in the previous year.

7-Edinburgh Airport

The busiest airport in Scotland is 18 minutes and 6 seconds in 2024.

This was an improvement of 12 months ago and almost three and a half minutes.

6-Exer airport

On the other hand, the exterter saw a growing delay in 2024.

Last year's data showed an average delay of 15 minutes and 42 seconds at the airport.

In 2024, the figure jumped to 19 minutes.

5 -TEESSIDE International Airport

TEESSIDE also had a longer delay of about two minutes.

In 2024, the departure flight was delayed an average of 19 minutes and 6 seconds.

4-Stansted Airport

Stansted recorded an average delay of 19 minutes and 36 seconds in 2024, an increase of 30 seconds in the previous year.

3-Manchester Airport

The most wicked airport in the UK was third in last year's average delay.

In 2023, the delay was almost two minutes longer.

2-Birmingham Airport

Birmingham saw a delay of 21 minutes and 18 seconds.

Despite being climbing the list, the delay time was improved by 12 seconds in the previous year.

1-Gaengwick Airport

The Gaeng Twick airport has a delay of 23 minutes and 18 seconds and has improved more than 3 minutes and 36 seconds.

At the other end of the table …

Belpast City Airport has the best time in the UK for two consecutive years.

A typical delay per flight was less than 12 minutes.

The average delay in flights at major British airports in the UK was 18 minutes and 24 seconds in 2024, down to 20 minutes and 42 seconds in 2023.

Read more in SKY NEWS: What is your rights if the flight is delayed or canceled?

A spokesman for Trade Body Airportsuk said, “Airlines are operated in a very busy district environment where there is a continuous recovery from fashion and has a problem with elasticity.

“Therefore, it is positive that the data continues to drop in order to provide the best service to passengers as everyone in the airline works together.”

