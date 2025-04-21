Vance and Modi are likely to discuss an American potential trade agreement. Here's what you need to know





New Delhi's US Vice-President (AP), JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday while the two countries are looking to unlock economic opportunities and negotiate a bilateral trade agreement.

Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for interviews on the economy, trade and geopolitical links. Vances Visit is considered an important diplomatic mission of the administration of President Donald Trumps, and he coincides with an intensive trade war quickly between Washington and Beijing, which is the main rival of New Delhis in the region.

A trade agreement between India and the United States could considerably improve economic ties between the two countries and potentially strengthen diplomatic links.

The United States is also the largest trading partner, bilateral trade worth $ 190 billion until recently.

The Indias Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visit will offer both parties the opportunity to examine the progress of bilateral relations and that the two leaders will exchange opinions on the regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Here's what you need to know about Vances Visit:

Bilateral trade

The arrival of vances in India occurs weeks after the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in India for a geopolitical conference and two months after Modi met Trump in Washington.

Modi was among the first leaders to visit the United States and speak with Trump after returning to the White House. During his visit, Modi praised a mega partnership with the United States and launched a negotiation process to minimize Trump's possible fallout prices after having already reduced prices on a range of American products.

In any case, Trump targeted India with a 26% levy as part of its now caused tariff program, which has provided temporary relief to Indian exporters.

During his visit, Modi sought to soften the imminent commercial barriers by saying that it was open to the reduction of more prices on American products, by repatriating unleaded Indian nationals and by buying military equipment. The two countries have also agreed to start talks towards stalling the bilateral trade agreement.

Friday, Modi said that he spoke with Elon Musk, noting that he and the CEO of SpaceX had discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation, adding that India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas.

India Deep linked with American affairs

India is a partner close to the United States for bilateral trade, direct foreign investment, defense cooperation and an important strategic ally in the fight against the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is also part of the Quad, which is made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia and is considered a counterweight to the expansion of Chinas in the region.

The main American companies such as Apple Inc. and Google have widened operations in India in recent years. Last month, Musks Starlink concluded agreements with two of the best India telecommunications operators to provide internet services by satellite.

To further increase trade links, the United States and India has set an ambitious objective more than to double its bilateral trade to $ 500 billion by 2030 under the expected transaction agreement.

Negotiations are particularly urgent for New Delhi because they could be hardly affected by the reciprocal prices of the premium, in particular in agriculture, processed foods, automobile components, high -end machines, medical equipment and jewelry. This poses an important challenge for the government of Modis because it hopes to improve the country's economy and generate jobs with an export -oriented recovery.

Modi and Trump already share relationships

Modi has established a good working relationship with Trump during his first mandate. It now appears that the two leaders are likely to further stimulate cooperation between their country, especially in trade. Chinese President Xi Jinping aims to position Beijing as a reliable trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region in the midst of increasing tensions with Washington.

India has also already taken a number of measures to win Trump. He will buy more oil, energy and defense equipment, including fifth generation fighter planes, the United States

The United States, however, wants greater access to the market for its agricultural and dairy products in India, but New Delhi has been reluctant with regard to the agricultural sector uses most of the country's workforce.

Family trip for vance

Vances visit to India marks its first official trip to the country, which added importance for the second family. His wife Usha Vance, a Hindu, is the daughter of immigrants from southern India.

In his Memoirs Hillbilly Elegy, Vance described his wife as a supersmart girl of Indian immigrants whom he met at the Yale Law School. USHA parents moved to the United States in the late 1970s.

Vance will be accompanied by USHA, their children and other higher members of the American administration, and the couple will visit the Indian cities of Jaipur and Agra and will participate in commitments on cultural sites, said a reading of the White House.

