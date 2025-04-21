Dow tumbles 1,000 points and a dollar reaches a three -year hollow while Trump continues to strike the president of the Fed Powell





New York CNN –

American shares and the dollar fell on Monday as investors evaluated the uncertainty of the continuous rate and the implications of President Donald won over the mission continues to try to open the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

The DOW fell by more than 1,000 points, or 2.6%. The wider S&P 500 fell by 2.66%. The Nasdaq Composite, heavy with technology, slipped 3%. The actions on stock contracts had dropped in pre-commercial exchanges after closing the three main indices last week in the red.

The US dollar index, which measures strength in dollars compared to six foreign currencies, dropped 0.9% at its lowest level in more than three years.

Wall Street has been in advance since Trump was unleashed on Thursday in Powell and said on social networks that his dismissal could not come quickly enough!

Trump castigated Powell for not having reduced interest rates to a complaint that he imposed several times against the president of the Fed. The diatribe occurred while the European Central Bank reduced its reference interest rate and after Powell took the potential economic consequences of the Tariff Tariff Agenda last week.

If I want it, it came out of there very quickly, believe me, Trump told journalists in the oval office on Thursday. I'm not happy with him.

Trump continued his tirade against Powell on Monday, calling him a major loser in a social media position by putting pressure on the head of the central bank to reduce interest rates.

The director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett told journalists on Friday that the Trump administration will continue to study the possibility of withdrawing Powell. Hassett said he wanted to examine a new legal analysis before determining whether Trump can or should end Powell a break in his previous comments highlighting the independence of the federals.

While many experts say that the president has in fact not having the power to dismiss the head of the Fed due to political differences, Trump clearly indicated that he was ready to break with standards and the previous one, even in the face of potentially monumental repercussions.

Powell said on Wednesday at an event in Chicago said that Trumps prices were different from anything in modern history, with the potential to unravel inflation and drag on economic growth. The brutal warning underlines that the prices could complicate the cutting path of the federal rate.

Trump, who named Powell in his first mandate, defeated the Fed chair for interest rates for a long time. The federal independence of politics is a characteristic of the central bank, and analysts are massively expecting to expect the markets to react negatively to an attempt to dismiss Powell. Trumps' attack on FEDS independence has also raised concerns that investors may lose confidence in the stability of American markets.

The president prevails over the renewed criticisms of the president of the Fed, Powell, this week, he recalls that commercial policy is not the only channel by which the unconventional approach to administrations could undermine the dollar and the markets of American assets, said Jonas Goltermann, market economist superior to Capital Economics, in a note on Thursday.

When shares fall, investors are generally looking for security shelters such as US government's obligations and the dollar. However, investors sell the dollar while other security shelters, such as gold, are skyrocketing. The dollar has largely weakened this year in a potential sign of disdain in the United States.

Krishna Guha, Vice-President of Evercore Isii, said in a note on Friday that recent market action shows a loss of confidence in Trump's economic policy, citing higher cash yields and a lower dollar.

Macquarie analysts said in a note on Monday that the USD theft follows concerns about federal independence and a lack of commercial transactions, reporting that tariff negotiations could last for several months.

The yield on the 10 -year -old treasure increased to 4.365% on Thursday. American trading was closed on Friday while respecting Good Friday.

The Council of Federal Governors should meet the first week of May to determine its next decision on its reference interest rate. About 88% of traders expect the Fed to hold stable rates, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Powell reiterated that the Fed is likely to stay in waiting mode and see because it assesses the effect of the tariffs on the economy, analysts of Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.

Gold on Monday jumped more than 3% and has reached a new record greater than $ 3,400 per Troy. The yellow metal was in tears this year while investors flock to shelters. Gold is up more than 27% this year, exceeding its gain in 2024.

Wall Street this week will also dig up a list of results of the first quarter results. Investors will probably be attentive to the advice of heads of management and forecasts for the year in the midst of increased price uncertainty.

Tesla (TSLA) is expected to publish income after the bell on Tuesday. Alphabet (Googl) is expected to publish profits on Thursday.

The prices will remain in the lead in the coming months, but investors are likely to refocus their short -term attention on the reference period for the profits of the first quarter 2025, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research, in a note on Monday.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

