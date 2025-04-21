The US dollar falls to a three -year hollow while Powell of Trump threatens investor confidence





A cashier has the banknotes of the US dollar during a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 9, 2025.

Willy Kurniawan | Reuters

The US dollar continued its slide on Monday, falling at its lowest level since 2022, while global investors withdraw from American assets in the face of tension between President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve.

The ICE US Dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, fell up to 97.92 on Monday. This is the lowest level for the index since March 2022, according to FactstSet.

At around 10 a.m., the index dropped 1.1% per day to 98.24.

Icon of the icon graph of the original graphic

The Ice US Dollar index has reached its lowest level since 2022 on Monday.

The dollar has dropped sharply since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January. The deployment of April 2 of the world's reciprocal prices seemed to stimulate a sales cycle. Trump's criticism of the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell last week, with the economic advisor of the White House, Kevin Hassett, said that the president and his team explore if they can withdraw the head of the central bank, seem to have exerted even more pressure on the greenback.

Trump again criticized Powell on Monday, calling the president of the Fed “Mr. Too Late” and “A Major Loser” in an article on Truth Social.

“We note a clear signal of the market according to which this does not even like the idea that the president could try to withdraw the chair of the Fed. There has been a loss of confidence in the development of American economic policies in recent weeks. We have seen that in this very strange combination of upward pressure which withdraws from the long-term capital of the United States”

Andy Laperriere, head of American policy at Piper Sandler, raised similar concerns on Monday concerning a change to the Fed in a note to customers.

“We are considering a president who is determined to upset Washington. The investors who have ignored Trump's own words proclaiming higher prices were badly served by doing so. Likewise, it would be a mistake to dismiss Trump's own words and actions on these other questions,” Laperrière wrote.

The dollar is often considered the global reserve currency, and American assets have largely surpassed the rest of the world in the last decade, causing increasing demand for the greenback. However, American stock market and bond markets fell during the price impasse between the Trump administration and other foreign leaders, seeming to train the dollar with them.

Monday, several of the currencies that took the most compared to the dollar during this period increased again. The euro won 1.3% against the greenback, while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc also gained ground.

Michael Bloom of CNBC contributed the reports.

