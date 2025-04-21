MPS and colleagues demand that Trump should not deal with parliament during his visit to the UK.





MPs and colleagues are campaigning to prevent Donald Trump from dealing with parliament while visiting England, and the US president warned that he does not respect democracy.

The US president suggested that Buckingham Palace is building a date to stay in England in September.

However, some lawmakers expressed concern that it was inappropriate to speak at the Westminster Palace, as his predecessor, Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Open the image in the gallery

Some lawmakers say the US president lobbies to prevent the National Capital Carson/PA (PA Wire).

Cumnock, a minister of Tony Blairs government, sent a letter to Sir MCFALL's speech for the first time in Times, and the US President deals with two parliamentary houses due to his attitude and opinion on British, parliamentary democracy, Nato Alliance and Ukraine. He warned that it was inappropriate.

I urged Trump not to agree that he should deal with parliament, as the former president did. Because he did not respect democracy, court or law, so all the Westminster parties did not condemn Russia's invasion of Russia, so Sir Paulks said independently.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party MP Kate Osborne asked the Commons speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, to follow Trump's address to follow his predecessor John Berkow.

In a letter to Sir Lindsay, she said: I agree to you as an inappropriate as a speaker and to reflect the previous speaker recommendation.

Of course, our government uses a state -of -the -art visit to the government to determine whether or not to interact with Trump, but it does not give glory to the British parliament, and does not give me a decision to live with you.

She wrote that she could have a negative or unintended consequences that the attendance rate was low.

As the British government attempted to secure trade contracts with the United States to avoid tariffs on countries around the world, the Labor MPs and Ministers generally did not publicly criticize President Trump.

However, according to the Times, several MPs are now preventing the US president from speaking in Commons.

One Labor Party MP reported: We do not need to lectures and instruct his unilateral terms to the elected representatives.

Open the image in the gallery

Labor Party Kate Osborne (Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

In good faith, if you seriously think about your relationship with the United Kingdom, he should start by eliminating foolish tariffs, which will punish both the United States and the British consumers.

More than 70 Labor MPs have not been able to prevent President Trump from speaking to Congress during his first term, and is currently in Keir Starmers' in the cabinet, including Deputy Prime Minister Wes Streeting, Deputy Prime Minister Jonathan Reynolds, and Secretary of State. Early the agreement was signed by lawmakers.

When Keir met with Trump in February, the prime minister handed the president, who was portrayed by the king's true historical personal invitation for the second week of the king.

Last week, Trump talked with reporters in the elliptical office: they said: they had the second festival, and the festival, and beautiful and the first thing happened to one person.

And the reason is that we have two separate terms, and that honor is Charles' friend. I have great respect for Charles, family, and William.

Lord Speaker spokesman said:

Lord Downing Street and Lindsay have been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/trump-uk-state-visit-parliament-mps-peers-b2736679.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

