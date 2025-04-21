Jackson under seat and a shocking end





This message contains spoilers for the episode of The Last of Us this week, which is now in difficulty on Max.

Hurt people hurt people.

It is a vicious circle. Just as the law of the conservation of the mass says that the matter cannot be created or destroyed, once the pain exists in the world, it tends to stay, going from a victim to the next.

Joel's daughter, Sarah, dies. Joel internalizes this pain for the next 20 years. He is resisting links with people, because he cannot survive this level of loss a second time. Then this other girl is placed at her charge. She is not Sarah, but there is something in his playfulness and his opening to which he cannot resist, trying as he could. And soon Joel begins to love him as much for the second chance that Ellie gives her as for the sweet and endearing child that she is. He has apparently exceeded the pain. He lives again. And then he discovers that to save the world, he must let another girl die. Joel will not accept that. He couldn't save Sarah from catching a wandering ball, but he will do everything to protect Ellie. Even if it means killing many people who just try to help. Even if it means overwhelming the whole world.

Hurt people hurt people. Because Joel could not bear to let another girl be killed, the father of another girl died. Abby hates Joel for having murdered so many fireflies, and for having spoiled any hope of healing for Cordyceps, but she hates him just because the doctor who was trying to synthesize healing was his father. Joel responded to Sarah's loss by completely sealing her heart for two decades. Abby responds to her father's loss by transforming her heart into a white heated furnace fueling a revenge that she knows that she will get one day.

A revenge that she obtains today, here, in this shocking, swirling, apparently unthinkable episode. Joel dies because Abby's father died, because Sarah died, because the world is dead. Hurt people hurt people. Choice of publishers

And the last of us will not be the same. Cannot be the same. Because Joel left.

This episode, written by Craig Mazin, was directed by Mark Mylod, who has spent in recent years as chief director of the succession, and has a certain experience in the camera for a television episode featuring a death that no one saw – at least, not at this special moment. HBO has a long story of characters' death that are as shocking for their timing as for the fact that they have occurred: Logan Roy, Wild Bill Hickok on Deadwood, Ralphia Ciffareto on sopranos, and, of course, Ned Stark does not go to the end of the first season of Thrones. And now Joel.

In some cases, like this, the timing comes from the source material: Ned lost its head in the first ice and ice fire book, the real wild bill was only in Deadwood for a few days before it was killed from behind, and Joel dies relatively early in the last part II. Mazin and Neil Druckmann could have moved away from the game. They could have stretched things for Joel to be alive for most or all of this season, so that the wild torture of Abby and the murder of him came to the final. They could have decided that the chemistry of Pedro Pascal with Bella Ramsey is so precious for the series that they have torn the script of the game and tells another story. They could have done a lot.

Kaitlyn Dever like Abby Liane Hentscher / HBO

Instead, they stayed in terms of. Joel killed Abby's father, so Abby tracked up and killed Joel. Hurt people hurt people. Earlier within an hour, Ellie recognizes the fault between her and her father of substitution, but insists: “I am always me, he is always Joel, and nothing will ever change that.” But now something has changed a lot. Soon, we will see how this particular injured person reacts to the constraint of seeing his favorite person be murdered before him. And we can see what the last of us will become when it is not built around the relationship of Ellie and Joel. Related contents

But this is something we can count after spending next week absorbing this devastating twist of the plot and considering how it and the rest of the episode took place.

It is a memorable hour of television, but which also tries a little bad direction on a massive scale, devoting a good part of its operating time to Jackson in the process of siege from a jostling of hundreds of infects. This story and that of the ABBY group are linked in various ways, the least of which is that which accidentally causes the jostling when it slides and falls into a cliff and disturbs the frozen sleep of the infected horde. But for a while, it almost seems that Mazin, Mylod and Company try to distract the public from the possibility that Joel can die, and soon, by organizing his own version of the battle of Helm de Deep – or if you prefer, since Mylod has achieved half a dozen episodes of Thrones Game of Thrones Game of Thrones

Their version of the assault of the King night on Winterfell.

None of them presented any action on this scale.

We know that this series can do a great action, such as the unleashing of the infected at the end of Kansas City two parts last season – which, like this, presented one of these giant mushrooms called Bloatants. But the last of us as a television emission sometimes does not provide bad service when it tries too difficult to treat sequences as levels of a video game. His greatest strength is in his characters, how they interact and the terrible choices that they are sometimes forced to make. Although there are a few people like Tommy and Maria who we care about inside Jackson's walls when the attack occurs, everyone and everyone really counts is around the surroundings. It is exciting at a certain level of seeing the well -formed troops of Tommy find different ways to repel the horde, bombs of fire

Attacing dogs, but ultimately, this thing plays largely like empty sensations – or, worse, as poochy trying to distract us all from the factory of fireworks which is the confrontation of Abby with Joel.

That said, when your main defense method is made of wood, it does not seem to be the best idea to turn on your attackers – the attackers who are programmed biologically to ignore the pain and continue to come until they are dead – on fire, isn't it?

The episode opens onto another Abby flashback, or rather a dream of that one, because we see several abbsitives in the hospital following the outburst of Joel's shooting. We want to enter and see his father's corpse. One has already seen him and tries vain to warn him the other. She knows what it looks like and what it will do to her, but she cannot prevent the other Abby from entering, and see an image that will transform her into a resolved revenge researcher. It is an interesting choice, given to what extent the casting of Kaitlyn Dever when Abby ends up evoking Bella Ramsey as Ellie; We learn later that when Joel killed his father, Abby was 19 years old, the age that Ellie has now. Mirror Abby, when Abby is already an Ellie mirror. It is clear that even if all the ex -crazy people – who now work with a militia based in Seattle, a city she says to Joel is not particularly sure to visit – wants Joel Dead, Abby really wants him to be dead. As her prey acted on this terrible day in Salt Lake City, she does not even seem to worry about many other people injured, or worse, getting what she wants. Things are too hectic and frightening after having triggered the stampede so that Abby even thinks about the implications of what she did. But if she had had a moment to breathe, she seems likely to have thought that she agreed with that, since it prevented Jackson from intercepting her, and gave the luck that made Joel the one to save her. And when an incredulous Joel stresses that she attacks her after saving her life, she growls, “what life?” And starts to beat him brutally with a golf club. Stories Trendle show does not wallow in the worst torture, cutting Ellie and Jesse forced to choose between going to Joel and Dina, or come back to help the city once they will see that he is under siege. This is not a choice for Ellie, which of course indicates that his horse sparkles in the direction of Joel. (Nor is it a choice for the show, this is why the seat is less convincing than it should be; we are not as a distance invested in Jackson as we are in Joel.) All the combat training that she made with Jesse is not enough force against a greater force which is also well formed, and Ellie is by the figure spare. It's horrible for her to look, and for us to look at her, because Bella Ramsey no longer retains anything. The last time we saw the two together during the first, Ellie gave Joel the silent treatment. It is therefore not only that he died, but that he died when they were apparently in terrible terms. Like Abby after seeing his father's brain on the ground, Joel's image being fatally launched by the destroyed golf club will never leave Ellie's memory. The wounded people hurt people, and Ellie knows the fact of the person who injured him as well as his father. No property can come from her. We have a few ways to go and how narrative the narrative good for the last of us. But this episode, like so many other HBO hours mentioned above, will be mentioned by television fans to (to borrow the name of a last episode of the last of the United States) for a very long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-recaps/the-last-of-us-episode-2-season-2-1235315039/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos